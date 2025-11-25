South Africa
Automotive Launches & Reviews
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Uber introduces electric rides in South Africa

    Uber has announced the expansion of its mobility offerings in South Africa, highlighting the growth of Uber Moto and introducing Uber Go Electric, its first fully electric service in the country.
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Uber Moto product, a low-cost motorcycle taxi service, has expanded across Johannesburg, completing thousands of trips each week.

    The service aims to provide affordable, short-distance transport for commuters accessing work, education, healthcare, and public transport hubs.

    Launch of Uber Go Electric

    Uber Go Electric, operated through fleet partner Valternative, is the company’s first fully electric vehicle option in South Africa.

    The service is designed to reduce operating costs for drivers and lower emissions, while providing riders with electric vehicle options at accessible fares.

    Partnerships supporting adoption

    Uber’s mobility expansion is supported by partnerships with Valternative, which manages fleet operations and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and Africa Moova, a network of local taxi associations.

    These partnerships aim to integrate Uber’s digital platform with local transport networks, providing drivers with operational support and riders with reliable transport options.

    Focus on practical impact

    The introduction of electric vehicles and expanded low-cost mobility is part of Uber’s strategy to provide more accessible transport options in South African cities.

    By combining digital tools with local transport expertise, Uber aims to improve route planning, earnings predictability for drivers, and affordability for riders.

    “We’re building mobility that reflects the realities of South Africans,” said Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

    “Uber Moto has shown how affordable, reliable movement can open doors for daily commuters, parents, shift workers, and students alike.”

    Read more: electric vehicles, Uber, Uber South Africa, e-hailing, EVs
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz