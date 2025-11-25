Uber introduces electric rides in South Africa

Uber has announced the expansion of its mobility offerings in South Africa, highlighting the growth of Uber Moto and introducing Uber Go Electric, its first fully electric service in the country.

Image supplied

The Uber Moto product, a low-cost motorcycle taxi service, has expanded across Johannesburg, completing thousands of trips each week.

The service aims to provide affordable, short-distance transport for commuters accessing work, education, healthcare, and public transport hubs.

Launch of Uber Go Electric

Uber Go Electric, operated through fleet partner Valternative, is the company’s first fully electric vehicle option in South Africa.

The service is designed to reduce operating costs for drivers and lower emissions, while providing riders with electric vehicle options at accessible fares.

Partnerships supporting adoption

Uber’s mobility expansion is supported by partnerships with Valternative, which manages fleet operations and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and Africa Moova, a network of local taxi associations.

These partnerships aim to integrate Uber’s digital platform with local transport networks, providing drivers with operational support and riders with reliable transport options.

Focus on practical impact

The introduction of electric vehicles and expanded low-cost mobility is part of Uber’s strategy to provide more accessible transport options in South African cities.

By combining digital tools with local transport expertise, Uber aims to improve route planning, earnings predictability for drivers, and affordability for riders.

“We’re building mobility that reflects the realities of South Africans,” said Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

“Uber Moto has shown how affordable, reliable movement can open doors for daily commuters, parents, shift workers, and students alike.”