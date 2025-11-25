South Africa
    Mazda unveils ‘first’ bubble billboard in SA to support brand campaign

    Mazda South Africa has launched a bubble-emitting billboard in Menlyn, Pretoria, as part of its The Feeling Will Find You campaign, introducing a sensory outdoor advertising concept aimed at driving public engagement with the brand’s emotional positioning.
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Described by Mazda as a ‘first’ for the company, the installation releases real bubbles into the air, designed to evoke feelings of lightness and wonder, aligning with Mazda’s communication strategy focused on human connection, emotion and driving experience.

    Located in one of the country’s highest-traffic retail and commuter zones, the installation is drawing attention from passersby and positioning Mazda’s campaign in a high-visibility environment. The activation forms part of Mazda’s expanded Wonderrrr Awaits communication platform.

    The concept will move to additional Johannesburg sites over the coming months, including Winnie Mandela Drive, Sandton, in December, and Franklin Roosevelt Park, facing traffic from Northcliff, Cresta, and Linden in January.

    “Instead of telling people what Mazda stands for, we wanted them to feel it. The Bubble Billboard is our way of turning an everyday moment into something memorable,” said Deolinda da Costa, head of marketing and communications at Mazda Southern Africa.

    The outdoor execution was developed in partnership with JCDecaux, which managed the technical implementation of the bubble-enabled structure.

    According to Mazda, the creative concept is meant to reflect the feeling of joy associated with driving, with bubbles symbolising lightness and emotion rather than vehicle mechanics.

    The campaign aims to reinforce Mazda’s shift in brand positioning, focusing on sensory experience, emotion and connection rather than traditional product-led messaging.

