South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Chery launches Lepas luxury car brand in South Africa

    South Africa’s automotive sector will see a new entrant in early 2026 as Chery Group introduces Lepas, its premium sub-brand, aimed at style-focused consumers while increasing the group’s local market presence and dealer network.
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Lepas will launch three models, the L4, L6 and L8, in the first and second quarters of 2026. The vehicles will enter the upper-volume passenger segment, combining advanced driver technologies, design-led engineering, and premium positioning.

    The launch supports Chery Group’s broader strategy to deepen its manufacturing, dealer and service footprint in South Africa, one of its key growth markets outside China. Speaking at the brand’s introduction event, held in Johannesburg, Jay Botes, general manager of Lepas South Africa, said the new marque is positioned to compete in the premium lifestyle and design-led segments.

    The unveiling event was attended by local dealers, media, and automotive distributors. While full vehicle specifications and pricing have yet to be confirmed, the brand will operate through existing Chery Group channels, with additional expansion planned during 2026.

    According to industry observers, the launch comes amid intensifying competition in the local passenger vehicle market, particularly among Chinese automakers expanding their product portfolios. Chery Group, which already sells Tiggo and Jaecoo in South Africa, adds Lepas as its design-focused premium offering.

    Lepas will rely on Chery’s global platforms, engineering capabilities and compliance with safety and emissions standards required for the South African market.

    The brand aims to attract buyers seeking digitally connected vehicles, personalisation and advanced assistance features. Dealers will receive further detail on model positioning, launch timelines and sales strategies in the coming months.

