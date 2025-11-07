Jaecoo J5 review: Chinese SUV impresses in SA

New car sales in South Africa is looking healthy, with Naamsa reporting positive feedback for the month of October. This suggests consumers are taking a smarter approach to purchases, perhaps spurred on by tightening budgets. Chinese cars flooding the market that promise value for money could also partly explain the upswing. Let’s look at Omoda and Jaecoo, the SUV-focused sub-brands under the Chery Group, for instance. Both have reported consistent sales growth every quarter.

Jaecoo arrived in South Africa after Omoda, initially launching with a single model, the J7 SUV. The J7 offered three trim levels, a horizontally styled front grille, and a strong value proposition.

Some issues that previously plagued Chinese cars locally, such as high fuel consumption and jerky throttle response, are largely absent in the J7. To strengthen its position, Jaecoo later introduced a plug-in hybrid version boasting up to 1,000km of driving range.

Now, the brand has added the smaller sibling, the J5, to its local portfolio. This launch marks the start of a broader product strategy, with several new models and alternative powertrains planned in the coming years.

I spent a week with the J5 Inferno, and here are my thoughts.

Interior comfort and quality

I spent a week with the J5 Inferno, the range-topping trim, and it quickly became clear that Jaecoo has made a serious effort to elevate quality and design. The cabin uses soft-touch synthetic leather across the upper dashboard and door panels, accented with contrast stitching, brushed-metallic, and piano-black trim.

Seats are trimmed in perforated leather and the ventilated front seats are a genuinely useful luxury touch. Hard plastics are present in lower areas but are neatly textured and well-fitted, and overall build quality feels solid.

The 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen in portrait layout is the centrepiece of the dashboard. It integrates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, though it’s not as intuitive as some rivals.

The digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver is bright and configurable, displaying speed, safety alerts, and adaptive cruise information in a clear layout. Convenience features abound, including a powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Space and practicality

Rear-seat space is generous for a compact SUV, with ample leg- and headroom for adults. Rear passengers benefit from dedicated air vents and a central armrest, and the 480L boot easily handled a week’s worth of errands, expanding to 1,284 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Performance and ride

Under the bonnet, the 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine delivers 115kW and 230Nm, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) sending power to the front wheels. The setup is smooth and predictable rather than sporty, ideal for everyday driving, with fuel consumption averaging close to the claimed 7.5L/100km.

Ride comfort is a strong point, with MacPherson strut front suspension and multilink rear setup striking a balance between comfort and composure. The SUV absorbs bumps gracefully while remaining stable through corners, and steering is light but precise.

Safety and technology

The Inferno comes with Jaecoo’s full suite of intelligent safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure prevention, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. The 540-degree panoramic camera system is particularly impressive, providing a crystal-clear view around the vehicle during parking manoeuvres.

Design and value

The J5 Inferno carries a distinctive, premium stance, with a bold grille, slim LED headlights, squared-off wheel arches, and a full-width rear light bar. Its 18-inch alloy wheels add aggression without compromising comfort, giving the SUV presence well beyond its compact footprint.

Pricing starts at R379,900 for the base Vortex, R439,900 for the Glacier, and R479,900 for the Inferno. Every model includes a five-year/75,000 km service plan, a five-year/150,000 km warranty, and a 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty for the first owner, plus five years of roadside assistance.

For buyers seeking a stylish, feature-rich SUV that won’t stretch their budgets, the Jaecoo J5 Inferno is a compelling choice.