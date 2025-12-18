Call for students to apply for scholarship to study in Germany

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has officially opened a call for applications to eligible South African students for a fully funded scholarship to study in Germany at the Constructor University.

The scholarship is for a fully funded Bachelor's, Master’s, and PhD studies, under the Funda Germany Scholarship Programme, commencing in September 2026.

“Constructor University is an English-medium, campus university in Bremen, ranked among the top 30% globally. With students from around 120 different nations, it is among the world’s most international universities, offering Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees in a wide variety of fields,” the department said.

Who can apply for the scholarship?

South African citizens in good health.



Students with a strong academic record.



Bachelor applicants require a minimum average of 65% or above in their NSC (including Life Orientation as well as Mathematics and 1 other STEM subject).



Postgraduate applicants should have performed well in their previous studies, with a minimum of 60% average mark or above achieved in their previous studies.



Must have an interest to study in Germany and demonstrate commitment to the development of South Africa.



Available and eligible to study full-time in Germany from September 2026.



Meet the entry criteria for the selected study programme at Constructor University.

Fields of study

A wide range of study fields is available for Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and PhD projects, including various engineering fields, robotics, management, mathematics, fuel cell development, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, computational systems biology, nano electronics, specialist areas in physics, chemistry, applied mathematics and geosciences, social data sciences, cognitive psychology, computer science, biotechnology, accounting and auditing, political sciences, international logistics, computational drug discovery, communication science, history, economics, sociology and many more.

Deadline for receipt of applications

15 February 2026

A comprehensive list of fields of study for the Bachelor’s degree is available Constructor University - undergraduate education and for Master’s programmes: Constructor University - graduate education.

A comprehensive list of fields of study for the PhD can be accessed via Constructor University - PhD degrees.

What the scholarship offers

The scholarship will cover the following:

Return airfare to Germany.



Tuition fees.



Monthly stipend for living expenses.



Accommodation.



A once-off settlement allowance.



Annual flights at the end of the academic year for Bachelor’s students. Master’s students may qualify for annual flights if accommodated on campus.



Mid-term flights after 18 months (PhD students).



Medical insurance allowance.



An annual allowance at the beginning of each academic year.



Academic support for qualifying postgraduate students.



Psychosocial support.



Pre-departure orientation.



SAQA verification of qualification and one professional board examination (if applicable).

Application process

Application for the scholarships is strictly online via the application portal.

Applicants at the Bachelor’s and Master’s level are required to complete the online application on the Constructor University application portal, accessible on the website by the deadline indicated and fulfil all requirements as stipulated.

Successful awardees who withdraw from the programme after signing the Constructor University contract will be liable for the full costs as stipulated in the Constructor University student contract.

More information about the scholarship is available here.