Taking the long way to tea: Adidas Terrex opens teahouse in Kazakhstan's Butakovskiy Gorge

Adidas Terrex unveils the Terrex Teahouse, a new mountain experience located deep within Butakovskiy Gorge, created to celebrate exploration, community, and the spirit of outdoor adventure in Kazakhstan.

Inspired by the traditional Kazakh yurt, the Terrex Teahouse has been designed as a warm, welcoming waypoint for hikers making the journey through the breathtaking Butakovskiy Gorge. Accessible only on foot, the activation offers adventurers a place to pause, take in sweeping mountain views, and reconnect with both nature and one another over traditional Kazakh tea.

Blending heritage with modern outdoor culture, the Terrex Teahouse brings to life the values that define adidas Terrex: discovery, togetherness, and a deep respect for the landscapes we move through. Built in harmony with its surroundings, the structure serves not just as shelter, but as a gathering point that encourages reflection and shared experiences along the trail.

Bilal Fares, general manager adidas EMC, said: “Outdoor culture in this region is shaped by history, resilience and a profound connection to the land. The Terrex Teahouse is a celebration of that spirit, a place where hikers can slow down, take in the journey, and experience the hospitality that has defined mountain life here for generations. Our ambition was to create a meaningful moment on the trail, one that honors local tradition while inspiring people to explore more of the world around them.”

To mark the opening, adidas Terrex hosted a select group of ambassadors and media partners for an immersive mountain experience, offering them the opportunity to hike to the Teahouse and engage with the space firsthand. Their journey and stories have already begun resonating across outdoor communities and social platforms, sparking renewed energy around mountain exploration in Kazakhstan.

By meeting hikers where adventure naturally happen, on the trail, adidas Terrex introduces a distinctive experience rooted in cultural authenticity and shared passion for the outdoors. The Terrex Teahouse stands as a symbol of adidas’ commitment to supporting the region’s growing outdoor movement and creating touchpoints that bring the brand closer to its community of explorers.



