South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OffernetJoe PublicHavas JohannesburgDentsuBrave GroupHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceScan DisplayProvantageAdBotLivingfactsAdvertising Media ForumEpic OutdoorMedia Development and Diversity Agencyicandi CQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Manaka Havas named communications partner to Airports Company SA

    Issued by Havas Johannesburg
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Manaka Havas, the strategic joint venture between Manaka Publicity and Havas Johannesburg, has been appointed as the Communications and Public Relations agency for Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd (Acsa) for a three-year term.
    Manaka Havas named communications partner to Airports Company SA

    The appointment follows a competitive procurement process and places the newly formed joint venture at the centre of one of South Africa’s most critical infrastructure portfolios.

    Acsa operates nine airports, including three international gateways that serve as critical connectors between South Africa, the continental and global markets. The mandate reinforces Manaka Havas’ positioning within the infrastructure, aviation and public sector communications space across Africa.

    Manaka Publicity brings deep pan-African market intelligence, policy-aware communications strategy and experience advising institutions operating in complex regulatory environments. The firm has built its reputation on high-stakes reputation management and stakeholder alignment across Southern, East and West Africa.

    The Havas partnership adds global strategic systems, data, and insights capability, and access to an international network operating in more than 100 markets. The joint structure allows Manaka Havas to deliver continentally informed strategy supported by global scale and governance standards.

    Tlhogi Ngwato, managing partner at Manaka Publicity, said:
    “This is the kind of mandate we built Manaka for. Infrastructure institutions need disciplined narrative leadership not just publicity. Our focus will be to support Acsa in reshaping perceptions with the same intentionality it applies to operations.”

    Manaka Havas named communications partner to Airports Company SA

    Provit Chemami, CEO at Havas Johannesburg, added:

    Our appointment signals a shift in how major institutions are procuring communications support. Scale, governance and continental reach are no longer optional. Clients are looking for partners who can operate at board level while executing with precision. That is the space Manaka Havas intends to compete in.”

    With a three-year horizon, the focus will be on sustained reputation building, narrative consistency, and positioning Acsa as a future-forward airport operator committed to operational excellence and national development.

    Laurene Less, group executive: corporate affairs and communications, commented:

    We are confident that Manaka Havas will bring the strategic depth and integrated approach required to support our communications objectives over the next three years.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Havas Johannesburg
    Havas Worldwide Johannesburg thrives on creative business ideas, proudly flipping the conventional advertising agency on its head. Our specialisation is world first, creative communication, that's designed to build meaningful connections between brand and consumers.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz