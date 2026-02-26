Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Senior PR Writer (Editor) & Content Specialist Johannesburg
- PR Account Director Johannesburg
- PR Manager Cape Town
Manaka Havas named communications partner to Airports Company SA
The appointment follows a competitive procurement process and places the newly formed joint venture at the centre of one of South Africa’s most critical infrastructure portfolios.
Acsa operates nine airports, including three international gateways that serve as critical connectors between South Africa, the continental and global markets. The mandate reinforces Manaka Havas’ positioning within the infrastructure, aviation and public sector communications space across Africa.
Manaka Publicity brings deep pan-African market intelligence, policy-aware communications strategy and experience advising institutions operating in complex regulatory environments. The firm has built its reputation on high-stakes reputation management and stakeholder alignment across Southern, East and West Africa.
The Havas partnership adds global strategic systems, data, and insights capability, and access to an international network operating in more than 100 markets. The joint structure allows Manaka Havas to deliver continentally informed strategy supported by global scale and governance standards.
Tlhogi Ngwato, managing partner at Manaka Publicity, said:
“This is the kind of mandate we built Manaka for. Infrastructure institutions need disciplined narrative leadership not just publicity. Our focus will be to support Acsa in reshaping perceptions with the same intentionality it applies to operations.”
Provit Chemami, CEO at Havas Johannesburg, added:
Our appointment signals a shift in how major institutions are procuring communications support. Scale, governance and continental reach are no longer optional. Clients are looking for partners who can operate at board level while executing with precision. That is the space Manaka Havas intends to compete in.”
With a three-year horizon, the focus will be on sustained reputation building, narrative consistency, and positioning Acsa as a future-forward airport operator committed to operational excellence and national development.
Laurene Less, group executive: corporate affairs and communications, commented:
We are confident that Manaka Havas will bring the strategic depth and integrated approach required to support our communications objectives over the next three years.”
- Manaka Havas named communications partner to Airports Company SA26 Feb 09:28
- Taking the long way to tea: Adidas Terrex opens teahouse in Kazakhstan's Butakovskiy Gorge18 Dec 09:43
- Your mind deserves a blank space13 Oct 09:05
- Trust is Africa’s new currency: Why media leadership must go beyond metrics07 Oct 08:52
- Havas appoints Alberto Canteli as executive chairman Africa02 Oct 08:58