Last chance to apply for UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship

Students looking to apply for the 2026 UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship have one more week to get their submissions in before applications close on Monday, 28 July 2025.

The scholarship is open to undergraduates who will be entering their second last year of study, in any field, at UCT in 2026. Potential candidates must have a strong academic record, and demonstrate leadership skills and experience in extracurricular activities, community service or other areas.

Valued at R120,000 per year, the scholarship will provide partial cover for tuition fees, books, stationery, accommodation and living expenses.

Funding is awarded for one academic year, and renewable for the second year subject to maintaining a good academic standing.

Eligibility requirements

In order to be eligible for the UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship, you must:

Be a South African citizen



Be studying towards an undergraduate qualification in any field, at the University of Cape Town (in any of the six faculties)



Be entering your final two years of study (the bursary does not fund postgraduate studies)



Have a strong academic record with a minimum GPA of 60% and no failed modules



Have demonstrated leadership skills



Have participated in extracurricular activities, community service or other areas



Have a total household family income of not more than R1.2m per annum



Not be receiving any other funding that exceeds this scholarship value

Supporting documents

The following supporting documents must be included with the scholarship application:

ID document (certified copy)



Matric certificate



Full academic record (on UCT letterhead)



Proof of any leadership positions (at school, university and in your community)



Motivational letter highlighting your life goals and reasons for applying



Parents or guardians proof of income (latest payslips if employed/ affidavit if unemployed)



Parents or guardians ID documents (certified copy)

For more information on the UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship, visit Bursaries SA here or find the application form here.