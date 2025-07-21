More #WPRDAY2025
Last chance to apply for UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship
The scholarship is open to undergraduates who will be entering their second last year of study, in any field, at UCT in 2026. Potential candidates must have a strong academic record, and demonstrate leadership skills and experience in extracurricular activities, community service or other areas.
Valued at R120,000 per year, the scholarship will provide partial cover for tuition fees, books, stationery, accommodation and living expenses.
Funding is awarded for one academic year, and renewable for the second year subject to maintaining a good academic standing.
Eligibility requirements
In order to be eligible for the UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship, you must:
- Be a South African citizen
- Be studying towards an undergraduate qualification in any field, at the University of Cape Town (in any of the six faculties)
- Be entering your final two years of study (the bursary does not fund postgraduate studies)
- Have a strong academic record with a minimum GPA of 60% and no failed modules
- Have demonstrated leadership skills
- Have participated in extracurricular activities, community service or other areas
- Have a total household family income of not more than R1.2m per annum
- Not be receiving any other funding that exceeds this scholarship value
Supporting documents
The following supporting documents must be included with the scholarship application:
- ID document (certified copy)
- Matric certificate
- Full academic record (on UCT letterhead)
- Proof of any leadership positions (at school, university and in your community)
- Motivational letter highlighting your life goals and reasons for applying
- Parents or guardians proof of income (latest payslips if employed/ affidavit if unemployed)
- Parents or guardians ID documents (certified copy)
For more information on the UCT Klaus-Jürgen Bathe Leadership Scholarship, visit Bursaries SA here or find the application form here.
