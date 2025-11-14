Absa and One Young World empower young African entrepreneurs to lead change

Absa Group is proud to continue its partnership with One Young World, a global platform that empowers young leaders to drive positive change. As this year’s cohort of emerging leaders prepares to depart for the annual summit, taking place this year in Munich, Germany, we celebrate their journey as representatives of Absa’s commitment to purpose-led leadership and sustainable impact.

These individuals embody the values of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity, and will join thousands of peers from around the world to engage in critical conversations shaping the future. Their participation reflects Absa’s belief in investing in talent that not only leads within the organisation but also contributes meaningfully to society.

Through its partnership with One Young World (OYW), Absa is championing entrepreneurship as a driving force for leadership, innovation, and social progress across Africa. Guided by the belief that leadership transcends age and titles, Absa continues to empower young Africans who transform ideas into impact. These emerging leaders are creating solutions that address global challenges such as responsible technology, peace and security, the circular economy, and anti-hate, the core themes of the 2025 OYW Summit.

“Entrepreneurship is the heartbeat of Africa’s progress. Through our collaboration with One Young World, we are nurturing leaders who don’t just dream of change, they build it. We’re equipping young Africans to innovate responsibly, create sustainable opportunities, and lead communities into a more inclusive future,” says Nonhlanhla Magagula, Absa head of programmes at Corporate Citizenship.

Founded in 2009, One Young World has become a powerhouse for youth-led innovation, convening delegates from over 190 countries each year at its flagship Summit. The annual gathering brings together exceptional young leaders who are mentored by world-renowned figures in business, politics, and humanitarian work, inspiring collaboration and real-world solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges.

Absa’s journey with OYW began with a shared mission to develop young leaders who can shape society for the better and was reignited in 2021 under Absa’s Human Capital team, broadening its reach and impact. Since then, more than 60 emerging leaders from South Africa and across the continent have participated in OYW Summits, gaining global insights and opportunities to implement social impact initiatives in their communities.

KG Bako, managing executive for talent management and Transition at Absa, adds: “We believe that the future of work and leadership lies in enabling people to think differently, act boldly, and lead with purpose. Our collaboration with One Young World allows us to identify and nurture emerging talent that mirrors Africa’s diversity and ambition. These young leaders are not only redefining what success looks like, but they are also proving that sustainable growth comes from empowering people to make meaningful change in their communities.”

In 2024, Absa strengthened this partnership even further when Human Capital and Corporate Citizenship joined forces to align OYW participation with Absa’s societal impact strategy and Employee Value Proposition (EVP) pillars:

We play to win: Cultivating excellence and continuous growth



Cultivating excellence and continuous growth We are a force for good: Uplifting communities beyond business success



Uplifting communities beyond business success My story matters: Recognising and valuing each colleague’s unique journey.

Today, Absa’s OYW Alumni Network stands as a growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers driving transformation across Africa. This partnership has also played a pivotal role in securing the return of the One Young World Summit to Africa in 2026, when Cape Town will host delegates from around the world. This historic milestone will showcase the continent’s ingenuity and resilience, affirming Africa’s leadership potential and Absa’s commitment to amplifying African voices on the global stage.

Together, Absa and One Young World are not only shaping the leaders of tomorrow, but they are also building a generation of changemakers, innovators, and community builders who believe in using their voices, talents, and businesses to transform Africa for the better. This is a celebration of youth leadership, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, because when young minds come together, the possibilities are endless.



