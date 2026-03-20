Absa brings 'Here to Be' to life at the 2026 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit

Absa brought its 2026 platform, 'Here to Be – A Force for Africa’s Future' to life at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, marking its second consecutive year as official banking partner and reinforcing its commitment to advancing women’s leadership and economic participation across the continent.

Held at the Sandton Convention Centre, the 11th annual summit brought together over 1,000 women from more than 50 countries for a day of meaningful conversations, connection and shared insight. Discussions throughout the day explored leadership in uncertain times, the role of technology and innovation, sustainability, and the growing influence of women shaping Africa’s future.

A key moment from the programme was Absa Group chief governance officer, Prabashni Naidoo, who joined the opening panel discussion, 'From the C-Suite: Lessons on Unlocking the Growth Mindset Amid Economic Uncertainties' facilitated by Fifi Peters of CNBC Africa.

Naidoo spoke to the importance of disciplined adaptability in leadership, noting that in uncertain environments, leaders need to continuously learn, unlearn and make decisions with confidence, even when faced with incomplete information. She highlighted the role of strong, values-led governance in enabling organisations to move forward with clarity, build trust and support long-term growth. She also emphasised that Africa has a large entrepreneurial population with 58% of entrepreneurs on the continent being women.

Grounding the discussion in Africa’s entrepreneurial reality, Naidoo added: “As Absa we serve as the bank for entrepreneur, and while providing funding is important to us, offering guidance on how to run a business and safeguarding governance are equally important. This ensures that we build strong businesses that are sustainable for the future of our continent.”

Off stage, Absa House offered a vibrant, lifestyle-led space where guests could connect, engage and experience the brand in a more personal way.

The space brought together a curated mix of fashion, beauty and social experiences, including the Red Lip activation in partnership with Lancôme, a content creation moment, and a Champagne Bar that became a natural meeting point during breaks. Interactive elements offered guests the opportunity to win cash prizes, curated rewards and a Forbes Woman Africa shared editorial feature, including a professional photoshoot.

Absa Group Chief Governance Officer, Prabashni Naidoo presented the Technology and Innovation Award to Regina Honu, founder of Soronko Academy Candice Thurston, managing executive, Brand & Marketing, Absa Group, presented the Next Generation Award to Wawira Njiru, founder of Food4Education

Within this space, our Absa Guest Connect created an opportunity for more meaningful engagement, bringing together guests in a relaxed setting designed to encourage conversation and connection. A highlight was actress and author Ayanda Borotho, who hosted a book signing of Unbecoming to Become: My Journey Back to Self, adding a thoughtful and personal dimension to the experience.

The day concluded with the Forbes Woman Africa Awards, celebrating women driving meaningful impact across industries and communities. Prabashni Naidoo presented the Technology and Innovation Award to Regina Honu, founder of Soronko Academy, whose work has equipped over 20,000 women and girls with critical digital and coding skills, opening pathways to economic opportunity and helping close the gender gap in technology.

Candice Thurston, managing executive: Brand & Marketing, Absa Group, presented the Next Generation Award to Wawira Njiru, founder of Food4Education, an organisation that feeds over 600,000 schoolchildren and has delivered more than 100 million meals, transforming access to education for thousands of families across Kenya.

The evening was made even more special as South African icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka was honoured with the 2026 Forbes Woman Africa Legacy Award on her birthday, celebrating a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

It was a fitting close to a day centred on leadership, opportunity and progress across the continent, and a powerful reminder that the women shaping Africa’s future are driven by stories that matter.

For more information, visit www.absa.africa. #YourStoryMatters #ForbesWomanAfrica #LWS2026



