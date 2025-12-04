Absa launches first Social Impact Awards to celebrate change makers across Africa

Absa recently unveiled its inaugural Social Impact Awards, a landmark platform that celebrated colleagues who advanced the bank’s purpose of being a force for good through their commitment to volunteering across the continent. The awards recognised individuals and teams who dedicated their time, expertise and resources to deliver lasting, inclusive impact in the communities Absa serves.

Designed to highlight colleagues’ individual and collective journeys toward social impact, the initiative reinforced Absa’s commitment to responsible citizenship and its ambition to empower Africa’s tomorrow, together - one story at a time. The awards also highlighted the strength of the bank’s partnerships with non-profit organisations, where employees played an active role in delivering high-impact volunteer programmes.

This recognition is grounded in significant effort by colleagues across the continent. Absa employees collectively raised more than R1,700,000 for community initiatives and dedicated over 17,400 hours of volunteering service, reaching and benefiting more than 40,000 community members. These contributions reflect both the scale of the bank’s volunteer movement, and the passion colleagues bring to supporting the communities we operate in.

Speaking on the significance of the awards, Clement Motale, managing executive: GMCA strategic transformation and partnerships at Absa, said colleague volunteering remains a powerful driver of the bank’s social impact ambitions. “Absa is a purpose-led organisation, with colleague volunteering being a key part of demonstrating our purpose in action. Colleagues across our markets are empowered to make a difference in the communities in which we operate by volunteering for causes aligned to their passions and interests. This is enabled through practical mechanisms such as volunteering grants and matched funding, while leveraging the bank's full ecosystem,” Motale said.

In addition to allocating funds toward these initiatives, the bank empowers employees to volunteer during working hours. This embodies the spirit of humanity in action and demonstrates how purpose becomes an integral part of our daily contributions," said Motale.

In 2024, Absa strengthened its citizenship agenda by aligning volunteering efforts to the Corporate Citizenship strategy of Financial Inclusion Through Entrepreneurship. This saw the introduction of entrepreneurial volunteering, allowing colleagues to apply their specialised skills to support emerging entrepreneurs and help stimulate local economic development.

The inaugural Social Impact Awards showcased the depth of purpose within our organisation. With nine categories celebrating excellence across markets and disciplines, we were proud to present 27 awards on the night. Each category honoured three remarkable winners whose dedication reflects the spirit of service that defines our colleague community.

Category 1: Colleague As A force For Good

Samalie Ainebyona took first place for her outstanding commitment to community upliftment in Uganda. Over the past three years she dedicated 135 volunteer hours to environmental conservation, financial empowerment and youth development. Her leadership and consistency have helped drive sustainable change and reflect the true spirit of responsible citizenship.

Category 2: Best Skills-Based Volunteering Effort

Crystabel Vorgbe led an eight-member team in Ghana through a two-year skills-based volunteering initiative that reached more than 10,000 youth across 60 schools this year. Together they delivered 45 hours of practical financial literacy training, equipping young people with essential budgeting, saving and investing skills that support long-term financial independence.

Category 3: Leading Country Volunteering Efforts

Colleagues in Seychelles were recognised for their strong commitment to environmental protection and community wellbeing. Their involvement included coastal clean-ups, support for conservation partners and participation in social outreach programmes. Their consistent presence strengthened community relationships and demonstrated a culture of care and stewardship.

Category 4: Best Volunteering Champion

Katleho Mokoena’s work has transformed volunteering in Fraud Solutions into a structured movement that inspires ongoing participation and meaningful impact. Since 2017 she has mobilised 400 colleagues, driven 38 volunteer hours and raised R30 000 this year.

Category 5: Best Performing Business Unit / Corporate Function

Personal and Private Banking colleagues were celebrated for their broad contribution to community development through partnerships with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, schools, youth programmes and social support centres. Their initiatives spanned classroom upgrades, financial literacy drives, care campaigns and environmental projects, reflecting a people-centred culture committed to strengthening families and uplifting vulnerable groups.

Category 6: Force for Good Leader

Leon Spies was honoured for leading the Absa Charity Golf and Padel Day for more than 18 years. This year he mobilised 120 colleagues and supporters, helping raise a record R1.7m and bringing total contributions to over R14m since inception. More than 50 charities have benefited from this flagship initiative, which continues to make a profound difference nationwide.

Category 7: Leading Social Impact Partner

Amref Health Africa in Uganda was recognised for its impactful work in gender mainstreaming, WASH, maternal health and sexual and reproductive rights. By engaging 300 community champions and seven Absa volunteers, the organisation reached 4,200 beneficiaries, including 2,140 adolescent girls. Its programmes have improved school attendance, strengthened community health systems and supported long-term change through digital tools and local capacity building.

Category 8: Leading Community Hero

Patrick, Managing Director of NSSF Uganda, was celebrated for driving large-scale national impact through financial literacy, youth empowerment and strategic volunteering. Under his leadership, 245 volunteers contributed to initiatives that reached millions, including 450,000 students through the Career Expo. His long-term vision enabled a three-year MOU with Absa and positioned NSSF as a leader in economic inclusion and job creation.

Category 9: Client Development Organisation

World Vision Ghana was recognised for more than 40 years of advancing sustainable community development. Through water, education, child protection, health and livelihood programmes, the organisation continues to deliver measurable, lasting impact driven by volunteerism, faith-based values and strong local leadership.

“We are immensely proud of the 27 colleagues, NPO leaders, and clients recognised this year, whose contributions exemplify purpose-driven impact,” says KG Bako, Managing Executive for Talent Management and Transitions at Absa. Beyond meaningful careers, colleagues increasingly seek opportunities to participate in social impact initiatives wanting to be part of organisations that lead change. These awards reflect that commitment and the collective impact we aim to deliver.”

“Congratulations to all the winners. We look forward to sharing even more inspiring stories in the year ahead. Meaningful change begins with each colleague who chooses to act, and these awards honour those who champion purpose-driven impact across our markets. Their efforts demonstrate what is possible when passion meets collective action. This recognition also reinforces Absa’s belief that sustainable progress is built through collaboration among corporations, communities, and partners to shape a better future,” Motale concluded.



