23rd Absa Champagne in Africa Festival returned in 2025 — Now elevated with a national expansion

Absa proudly hosted the 23rd edition of the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival , the continent’s most distinguished celebration of authentic French champagne and luxury culture. Returning on Friday, 14 November 2025, at the iconic Summer Place in Sandton, the festival marks a milestone moment as it expands its footprint for the first time with an edition in the Western Cape.

The national expansion continues with the inaugural Cape Town edition taking place this coming Saturday, 22 November 2025 at the Norval Arts Foundation in Tokai, ushering in a new era in the festival’s legacy of refinement, storytelling, and sensory excellence.

As title sponsor, Absa once again welcomed discerning guests, collectors, and lovers of refined experiences into a world where French heritage meets African artistry.

“The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is more than a luxury experience, it’s a platform that honours craft, culture, and the stories that shape who we are,” said Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa Group. “This year’s expansion reflects the incredible demand for experiences that bring people together in ways that are meaningful, elegant and unforgettable.”

Curated in partnership with the Ambassadeur Dignitaire of L’Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne, Shaun Anderson, the Johannesburg edition upheld its reputation as the largest dedicated authentic French champagne showcase on the continent, with over 40 distinguished houses represented, from legendary maisons to rare and boutique producers.

The 2025 festival also introduced a powerful new creative dimension, through both fashion and gastronomy.

One of the most celebrated moments of the Johannesburg edition was the collaboration with chef Wandile Mabaso , whose work continues to define contemporary African gastronomy on the global stage. Guests were invited to explore authentic French champagne through Chef Wandile’s distinctive culinary lens, a journey that blended classical technique, rooted African expression, and modern luxury.

Johannesburg also witnessed the exciting debut of chef Wandile’s very own French-made champagne, launched at the beginning of the 23rd Festival. This milestone marked a first for the festival and a proud moment for African culinary innovation, as Chef Wandile introduced guests to his personal champagne offering, crafted in France and revealed exclusively in celebration of this year’s edition.

The Johannesburg edition also featured an exclusive fashion showcase created specifically for this year’s festival by celebrated African designer Rich Mnisi . In a moment that blended craftsmanship with cultural storytelling, Mnisi unveiled a bespoke capsule designed in honour of the festival’s 23rd edition.

This collaboration included a limited-edition silk scarf and pocket square, available exclusively to festival guests, collectible pieces that captured the fusion of authentic French champagne culture and contemporary African design. With Mnisi’s signature aesthetic of bold identity, refined minimalism and global sophistication, the collection offered guests both a style expression and a keepsake that embodied the spirit of the 2025 festival.

Guests tasted, compared and discovered iconic and limited-release cuvées from more than 50 authentic French champagne houses. Live music, art, fashion, and refined hospitality created an atmosphere that honoured elegance and “joie de vivre.”

Now in its 23rd year, the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival continues to evolve from a champagne-tasting event into a cultural moment rooted in excellence, connection, and shared celebration.

“Every glass poured is also a story shared,” added Mbhele. “This festival reminds us that luxury is not just what we consume, but what we create together in conversations, in culture, and in the moments that stay with us.”

As part of Absa’s commitment to sustainability, guests were encouraged to keep the champagne corks used during the festival. These corks will form part of an ongoing sustainability project Absa is supporting, giving new life to materials that would otherwise go to waste. Guests can simply collect and store them; collection point details will be shared soon.

