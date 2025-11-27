South Africa
    Spur Corporation expands its footprint with the launch of John Dory’s new look at Eastgate Mall

    Spur Corporation is deepening its commitment to South Africa’s casual dining landscape with the expansion of its restaurant portfolio and the unveiling of a refreshed John Dory’s at Eastgate Mall, this November, marks a bold new chapter in the group’s growth story.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Spur Corporation expands its footprint with the launch of John Dory&#x2019;s new look at Eastgate Mall

    The Eastgate store represents the first rollout of John Dory’s new look in Gauteng, following the brand’s rebranding initiative. Blending 28 years of heritage with a modern, ocean-inspired aesthetic, the new concept signals a confident evolution for one of South Africa’s most loved seafood brands.

    Strategically located in one of Johannesburg’s busiest retail hubs, Eastgate Shopping Centre provides the ideal stage for John Dory’s reimagined identity. The new restaurant is designed not just as a dining destination, but as an experiential showcase for the brand; one that celebrates quality, sustainability, and community connection.

    “We unveiled our new look last year, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Gauteng with the launch of our new restaurant at Eastgate Mall - one of the city’s most popular destinations. Guests can look forward to the same great quality food and memorable experiences that John Dory’s is known for. The restaurant offers something for everyone: families can enjoy a dedicated play area and sharing platters, while sushi lovers can indulge at the sushi belt, and those looking for a unique experience can book a fun sushi masterclass with friends or colleagues. All of this is set in a modern, ocean-inspired space designed for comfort and connection.”

    Spur Corporation expands its footprint with the launch of John Dory&#x2019;s new look at Eastgate Mall

    A modern coastal experience

    The refreshed John Dory’s features coastal-inspired interiors that mirror the spirit of the ocean, a nod to the brand’s seafood heritage. Soft blue hues, natural textures, and contemporary design touches create a relaxed yet sophisticated environment.

    Beyond its look and feel, the menu has been reimagined to align with evolving consumer values. It features sustainably sourced seafood and locally inspired dishes, appealing to both long-time fans and new diners seeking variety and conscious dining choices. The emphasis on ethical sourcing underscores Spur Corporation’s broader commitment to sustainability across its brand portfolio.

    Spur Corporation expands its footprint with the launch of John Dory&#x2019;s new look at Eastgate Mall
    Spur Corporation expands its footprint with the launch of John Dory&#x2019;s new look at Eastgate Mall

    Setting the tone for the future

    With the Eastgate opening of John Dory’s, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the evolving dining experiences, one where nostalgia and modernity meet. The reimagined John Dory’s reflects not only a refreshed visual identity but also a reinvigorated experience: to serve great food with integrity while creating spaces that bring people together.

    As casual dining continues to gain momentum, the new-look John Dory’s Eastgate store sets the tone for future expansions across Gauteng and beyond, reminding South Africans why Spur Corporation’s family of brands continues to be a staple of shared moments and lasting memories.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
