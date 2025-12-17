BestofBiz 2025: Legal

1 ConCourt rules municipalities can't simply charge what they want for rates - Ntando Makuyana 20 Oct 2025

2 High Court upholds corporate visa refusal: Implications for businesses - Dee-dee Mathelela 15 Aug 2025

3 High Court ruling allows body corporate to disconnect power of resident in arrears - Charlise Finch and Pierre Le Roux 04 Mar 2025

4 Groundbreaking draft dismissal code to transform South Africa's workplace culture - Jonathan Goldberg 22 Jan 2025

5 Eastern Cape attorney struck from roll after scandalously writing the judgment in her own clients’ case - Estelle Ellis 22 Aug 2025

6 Wynberg courts closed until further notice 08 Apr 2025

7 Court ruling on joint mandates: Who gets the commission when a buyer is introduced by both agents? - Anja Bothma 11 Feb 2025

8 R101m settlement finally ends 9yr dispute between CompCom, Willowton 17 Feb 2025

9 RCL vs Berkley: Bumpy legal battle over smooth mageu packaging - Nishaat Slamdien 03 Mar 2025

10 Court green-lights eviction of over 1,800 Ballito residents - Tania Broughton 24 Oct 2025

11 #Trademark: Who owns the IP – the brand or influencer? - Amani Patel 23 Jul 2025

12 The human cost of SA’s water lifeline: Lesotho communities go to court - Sechaba Mokhethi 14 Jul 2025

13 Landmark ConCourt ruling on parental leave and what it means for employers 03 Oct 2025

14 Starlink challenges South African regulations as it hits BEE roadblocks - Ahmed Dhupli 20 Mar 2025