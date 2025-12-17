South Africa
    #BestofBiz 2025: Legal

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Legal site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: Legal

    Most-read stories

    1Image source: Karel Miragaya –ConCourt rules municipalities can't simply charge what they want for rates - Ntando Makuyana   20 Oct 2025
    2Dee-dee Mathelela, senior associate and head of the LnP Beyond Legal’s Dispute Resolution practiceHigh Court upholds corporate visa refusal: Implications for businesses - Dee-dee Mathelela   15 Aug 2025
    3Image source: Tara Winstead fromHigh Court ruling allows body corporate to disconnect power of resident in arrears - Charlise Finch and Pierre Le Roux   04 Mar 2025
    4Jonathan Goldberg, Chairman Global Business SolutionsGroundbreaking draft dismissal code to transform South Africa's workplace culture - Jonathan Goldberg   22 Jan 2025
    5Zoleka Susan Ponoane has been struck from the roll of attorneys by the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court. (Photo: LinkedIn)Eastern Cape attorney struck from roll after scandalously writing the judgment in her own clients’ case - Estelle Ellis   22 Aug 2025
    6Image source: fanjianhua fromWynberg courts closed until further notice   08 Apr 2025
    7Image source: Susan Richey-Schmitz –Court ruling on joint mandates: Who gets the commission when a buyer is introduced by both agents? - Anja Bothma   11 Feb 2025
    8Image source: jcomp fromR101m settlement finally ends 9yr dispute between CompCom, Willowton   17 Feb 2025
    9RCL vs Berkley: Bumpy legal battle over smooth mageu packagingRCL vs Berkley: Bumpy legal battle over smooth mageu packaging - Nishaat Slamdien   03 Mar 2025
    10The high court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that the almost 1,800 residents of an informal settlement in Shakas Head, Ballito, may be evicted. Illustration: Lisa Nelson / GroundUpCourt green-lights eviction of over 1,800 Ballito residents - Tania Broughton   24 Oct 2025
    11Image source: rawpixel.com from#Trademark: Who owns the IP – the brand or influencer? - Amani Patel   23 Jul 2025
    12A constitutional court case brought by communities affected by the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is to be heard by the Lesotho High Court. Photo: Sechaba Mokhethi / GroundUpThe human cost of SA’s water lifeline: Lesotho communities go to court - Sechaba Mokhethi   14 Jul 2025
    13Image source:Landmark ConCourt ruling on parental leave and what it means for employers   03 Oct 2025
    14Ahmed Dhupli: Associate, Dispute Resolution Practice Group, PH AttorneysStarlink challenges South African regulations as it hits BEE roadblocks - Ahmed Dhupli   20 Mar 2025
    15Nishaat Slamdien, Associate, Spoor & FisherRhode blocked: Beauty pop-up gets shut down amid questions over authenticity - Nishaat Slamdien   26 Mar 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Jonathan GoldbergJonathan Goldberg
    2Mtho MaphumuloMtho Maphumulo
    3Riona KaluaRiona Kalua
    4Jean-Paul RuddJean-Paul Rudd
    5Joon ChongJoon Chong
    6Chloë LoubserChloë Loubser
    7Ginen MoodleyGinen Moodley
    8Jane AndropoulosJane Andropoulos
    9Ahmore Burger-SmidtAhmore Burger-Smidt
    10Andrea PaulsenAndrea Paulsen

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Cox Yeats
    2Capital Legacy


