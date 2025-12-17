South Africa
    #BestofBiz 2025: Property

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news.
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: Property

    Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Property & Real Estate site over the past year below.

    Most-read stories

    1Source: Accelerate Property Fund.Accelerate Property Fund offloads prime real estate in debt-reduction strategy - Katja Hamilton   08 Jan 2025
    2Soaring demand and land scarcity make Cape Town and Durban investor hotspotsSoaring demand and land scarcity make Cape Town and Durban investor hotspots - Catchwords   01 Aug 2025
    3Source: Supplied.Sandton City's rooftop transformation set to redefine African retail   06 May 2025
    4Source: A legal battle in Cape Town between property owners and the City will clarify what municipalities can charge residents. Archive photo: Ashraf HendricksProperty owners are misreading the law, argues Cape Town mayor - Steve Kretzmann   14 Aug 2025
    5Source:Cape Town's R2.2bn debt relief plan: A lifeline for millions facing financial hardship   21 Jul 2025
    6Source: Supplied. Artist's rendition. Riverstone Mall, Meyerton.Riverstone Mall completed: A new shopping hub with Checkers Fresh-X, Woolworths, and more in Meyerton   05 Mar 2025
    7Source: Supplied.The new urban oasis: How a hat factory became Cape Town's latest luxe aparthotel - Katja Hamilton   21 Nov 2025
    8Source: Supplied. Willie Vos, chief executive officer of Waterfall City Management Company (WCMC), Tertia du Toit, communications manager of WCMC and Piet Joubert, general manager of WCMC.Africa's smart city, Waterfall City, takes top honours for urban design   24 Feb 2025
    9Source: Supplied.The starter home economy: Why first-time buyers are choosing smarter over spacious   28 Apr 2025
    10Source: Supplied.From R595,000: Central Park City brings affordable elegance to Johannesburg   02 Sep 2025
    11Source: Supplied.Inside Cape Town’s aparthotel surge: The future of business accommodation - Katja Hamilton   19 Feb 2025
    12Source: Supplied.Ritz Hotel changes hands: Sea Point's modular marvel set for revival - Katja Hamilton   23 Jun 2025
    13Source:New court ruling intensifies debate over binding bond approvals   25 Mar 2025
    14Source:Buffalo City wants to recover R16m in Covid housing funds - Johnnie Isaac and GroundUp staff   09 May 2025
    15Source:R1bn housing tender controversy: SAPS raids the office of MMC JP Smith - Katja Hamilton   24 Jan 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Jonathan SindenJonathan Sinden
    2Yael GeffenYael Geffen
    3Justin ThomJustin Thom
    4John JackJohn Jack
    5John LoosJohn Loos

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Catchwords
    2PBPR
    3Biggles Removals

    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture,Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: Bizcommunity, #BestofBiz, best of Biz, BestofBiz 2025, #BestofBiz2025, Bizcommunity top stories, most read content
