Property Residential Property
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPBPRGiava InteriorsDStv Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Cape Town's R2.2bn debt relief plan: A lifeline for millions facing financial hardship

    The City of Cape Town has approved a substantial R2.2bn debt write-off for qualifying residents in its 2025/26 budget to provide economic relief and improve the metro’s financial sustainability.
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Despite achieving a high annual collection ratio of 97.83% as of 30 June 2025, the City recognises the need to assist residents facing financial hardship. The write-off applies to municipal debts outstanding up to 30 June 2024.

    Eligible beneficiaries include owners of residential properties valued between R450,000 and R7.5m. Additionally, the relief extends to indigent households with zero property valuation, income-based indigent customers, pensioners, social-grant recipients, and various community-focused institutions such as cemeteries, crematoria, non-profits, animal shelters, facilities for vulnerable groups, local museums, old age homes, public benefit organisations, social housing, and youth development organisations.

    This initiative aims to ease financial burdens while supporting the city's fiscal health.

  • Residential properties valued between R450,000 and R2.5m may qualify for a full 100% write-off on arrears older than one year.

  • Properties valued between R2.5m and R7m can receive up to a 50% reduction on debt older than one year.

  • Low-cost housing and indigent households earning less than R3,500 per month are eligible for complete debt cancellation.

    • This programme requires owners to commit to a payment arrangement for their current and future accounts. If the payment arrangement is not maintained, the previously written-off debt will be reinstated.

    Says Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape Town: "We have said those with property valued from over R500,000 to up to R2.5m would qualify for a 100% write-off and those with property valued over R2.5m and up to R7m would also qualify for a reduction of up to 50% off of their debts. That on its own shows the commitment to also assist those who are in the middle income households with financial difficulty."

    Customers are urged to either email the City of Cape Town at payment.arrangements@capetown.gov.co.za or to call call 0860 103 089 for further inquiries.

    Read more: municipal debt, Siseko Mbandezi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz