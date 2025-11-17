South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalSam HospitalityIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shaikha Al Nowais makes history as UN Tourism's first woman leader

    Shaikha Al Nowais has been confirmed as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations specialised agency for tourism, becoming the first woman to lead the organisation in its 50-year history. The 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh ratified her nomination, marking a historic moment for global tourism leadership.
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    Shaikha Al Nowais, UN Tourism Secretary-General
    Shaikha Al Nowais, UN Tourism Secretary-General

    Al Nowais brings extensive experience from the private sector, including her role as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels. She also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

    Speaking at the Assembly, she said: "This is a triumph for all of us. It is a shared moment that reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected, and more compassionate world of tourism. Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector. Together, we carry the belief that tourism, at its best, can uplift nations and unite humanity."

    She highlighted her five priorities for her 2026–2029 mandate: "Responsible tourism, capacity building, technology for good, innovative financing, and smart governance — each designed to make our sector more inclusive, resilient, and human."

    Al Nowais also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, praising his "vision, commitment, and role in strengthening UN Tourism’s voice and global presence."

    Her nomination, made by UN Tourism’s executive council in May, was confirmed by 160 Member States during the General Assembly.

    The Assembly also featured plenary sessions and meetings of seven specialised committees, following the 124th session of the Executive Council, which updated members on the Programme of Work focused on investment, innovation, and education in the tourism sector.

    Read more: tourism industry, responsible tourism, global tourism, tourism innovation, tourism and travel, tourism governance
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz