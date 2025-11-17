Shaikha Al Nowais makes history as UN Tourism's first woman leader

Shaikha Al Nowais has been confirmed as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations specialised agency for tourism, becoming the first woman to lead the organisation in its 50-year history. The 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh ratified her nomination, marking a historic moment for global tourism leadership.

Shaikha Al Nowais, UN Tourism Secretary-General

Al Nowais brings extensive experience from the private sector, including her role as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels. She also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

Speaking at the Assembly, she said: "This is a triumph for all of us. It is a shared moment that reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected, and more compassionate world of tourism. Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector. Together, we carry the belief that tourism, at its best, can uplift nations and unite humanity."

She highlighted her five priorities for her 2026–2029 mandate: "Responsible tourism, capacity building, technology for good, innovative financing, and smart governance — each designed to make our sector more inclusive, resilient, and human."

Al Nowais also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, praising his "vision, commitment, and role in strengthening UN Tourism’s voice and global presence."

Her nomination, made by UN Tourism’s executive council in May, was confirmed by 160 Member States during the General Assembly.

The Assembly also featured plenary sessions and meetings of seven specialised committees, following the 124th session of the Executive Council, which updated members on the Programme of Work focused on investment, innovation, and education in the tourism sector.