World Tourism Film Awards 2025 celebrate top global tourism videos

The 37th World Tourism Film Awards (WTFA) shone a global spotlight on Guimarães as 32 outstanding tourism videos from 17 countries were named the World’s Best Tourism Videos of the Year.

Source: Supplied

Hosted at the historic Teatro Jordão, the event marked the culmination of the CIFFT Circuit, the leading international competition for tourism audiovisual productions.

Winners were determined based on awards from nine global festivals and their CIFFT Rankings, spanning five categories:

City Promotion,

Region Promotion,

Country Promotion,

Tourism Products and Tourism Services, alongside two special distinctions: the Tourism Press Award and the GreenWorking Awards.

Top awards highlight creativity and Iimpact

Switzerland Tourism took first place in Country Promotion for the third consecutive year with Falling for Autumn, featuring Roger Federer and Mads Mikkelsen. Colombia’s Government of La Guajira claimed Region Promotion with Discover La Guajira, while the Municipality of Conil (Spain) won City Promotion with Conil, where land and sea embrace.

Portugal’s Turismo de Portugal topped Tourism Products with Portugal’s Unwritten Recipe, also earning the Tourism Press Award for its editorial impact. Tourism Services honours were shared by Portugal’s NURI – The Secret of Nuri and Madrid Destino (Spain) for Centro Danza Matadero. Other winners included the Slovenian Tourist Board, Visit Sweden, Montenegro’s National Tourism Organisation, Zell am See-Kaprun and SalzburgerLand Tourismus (Austria), and Swiss International Air Lines.

Sustainability was highlighted through the GreenWorking Awards, organised by CIFFT and Spanish agency Normmal with UN Tourism’s participation. French production company Zéké Film earned both the Message Award and Production Award, while Mashpi Lodge (Ecuador) received the Global Award for the year’s most impactful sustainable production.

Alexander V. Kammel, director of CIFFT, said: "These productions stand among the most effective examples of audiovisual tourism promotion today. Hosting the World Tourism Film Awards in Guimarães and in the North of Portugal was particularly meaningful, not only for the talent and professionalism awarded, but also for the exemplary way the destination welcomed the event. The success of this edition confirms the vitality of the sector and reinforces the decisive role of creativity and innovation in tourism."

Ricardo Araújo, Mayor of Guimarães, added: "The opportunity to host the 2025 edition of the World Tourism Film Awards is the best way to begin the path we advocate to strengthen the tourist appeal of our territory and to extend the stay of those who visit us, generating more life in the city and greater dynamism in our local economy — from traditional commerce to restaurants, from hospitality to other services."

Luís Pedro Martins, president of Tourism Porto & North of Portugal, noted: "The success of the event proves that the choice of Porto and the North, and specifically the city of Guimarães, was the most accurate decision for hosting the World Tourism Film Awards, thus helping to boost the Porto and North Region internationally."

The CIFFT Circuit evaluates over 4,000 videos annually across festivals in France, the United States, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Greece, Croatia, and Serbia. Entries for the 2026 circuit are already open.