Global tourism video competition opens for CIFFT Circuit 2026

The International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) has officially opened entries for its 2026 circuit, inviting tourism boards, destinations, travel brands, creative agencies, and production companies to participate in what is widely regarded as the world’s premier competition for tourism videos and campaigns.

Source: Supplied

The CIFFT Circuit combines multiple international awards, including the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards (France), New York Festivals TV & Film Awards (USA), US International Awards (USA), Terres Travel Festival (Spain), ART&TUR International Tourism Film Festival (Portugal), Amorgos Tourism Film Festival (Greece), Japan World’s Tourism Film Festival (Japan), SILKFEST International Tour & Eco Film Festival (Serbia), and Zagreb TourFilm Festival (Croatia).

Submissions are evaluated by international juries of marketing, film, advertising, and tourism experts, including Oscar and Emmy-award-winning professionals. Points earned across these awards contribute to the CIFFT Rankings, which identify the most awarded and influential tourism videos of the year.

World tourism film awards

The competition culminates in the World Tourism Film Awards, which recognise the highest-ranked productions in categories such as:

• City,

• Region, and

• Country promotion,

• Tourism products, and

• Tourism services.

Past winners have included Switzerland Tourism, Go Türkiye, Qatar Tourism, Visit Sweden, Azerbaijan Airlines, Slovenian Tourism Board, Singapore Tourism Board, Wonderful Indonesia, and Tourism Australia.

Special awards and sustainability focus

In addition to standard categories, participants in 2026 can compete for the CIFFT Tourism Press Award, judged by an international panel of travel and tourism journalists, and the GreenWorking Awards, which recognise sustainable messages and environmentally conscious production.

The first submission deadline for CIFFT Circuit 2026 is 12 January 2026. Participants can enter via the CIFFT Entry Service at www.cifft.com. The circuit is supported by UN Tourism, the European Travel Commission, and other international organisations.