Thokoman Peanut Butter marks 25yr milestone with R500k pledge to food security in SA

One of South Africa's biggest producers of peanut butter, Thokoman Peanut Butter is celebrating 25 years of consistent quality and community support with a significant R500,000 partnership with Hot 102.7's Hot Cares initiative for 2026.

What began as a small operation on the Van Randwijk family's smallholding has evolved into a manufacturer that has maintained unwavering product quality while achieving the highest level of food certification globally.

Since its acquisition by the Basamh Group in 2009, Thokoman has scaled production capacity while keeping its focus on what matters: delivering accessible, high-quality peanut butter to South African families.

"Our sole purpose is to produce peanut butter that is of the highest quality using the best ingredients, that consumers will taste and love," said David Sieff, head of marketing for Thokoman Foods.

"Twenty-five years of consistency speaks to more than just taste, it reflects our commitment to food safety, rigorous testing, and continuous improvement in how we serve South African households."

Responding to market evolution

The peanut butter market has grown steadily over the past decade with consumption increasing by an average annual rate of around 3.8% from 2013 to 2024.

As one of the most accessible protein sources available, peanut butter remains a pantry staple.

Over the years, Thokoman has diversified their product range in response to shifting consumer priorities around health and wellness, taste exploration, and functional snacking.

The brand now offers healthier alternatives such as no-salt and no-sugar options, a new squeezable and even smoother bread friendly alternative with nut butters in the pipeline, all while maintaining the traditional product that families have grown to trust.

The recent launch of a 400g tub positions the company to compete in the category's largest segment, while a new 125g mini tub addresses cash-constrained consumers and busy parents seeking convenient lunch box options.

Food security and community investment

Thokoman's quarter-century milestone coincides with an expanded commitment to food security.

The company has formalised its 2026 partnership with Hot Cares, an NGO that supports those in need, committing R500,000 worth of peanut butter products, including both human and pet varieties to support vulnerable communities.

The company has previously partnered with Gift of the Givers during natural disasters, providing essential protein to survivors when rapid nutrition intervention is critical and maintains ongoing support for local schools, contributing to the upkeep of safe, presentable learning environments.

"Using our resources and influence to improve lives, whether through product donations or creating employment and training opportunities, we recognise our responsibility extends beyond the supermarket shelf," said Anis Tannir, MD at Thokoman Foods.

Production excellence and environmental progress

By prioritising safety, testing protocols, and hygiene standards, Thokoman has achieved the highest level of food certification available globally. This foundation of operational excellence has enabled the company to scale significantly becoming one of South Africa's largest peanut butter manufacturers while also advancing packaging innovations that are both more user-friendly and environmentally responsible.

The South African FMCG sector has seen increased pressure to adopt sustainable packaging, with 34% of consumers reporting that environmental considerations influence purchasing decisions.

As Thokoman enters its next chapter, the company remains committed to the principle that has guided it for 25 years: delivering consistent quality that South African families can rely on.