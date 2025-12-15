Primedia Studios forges a strategic partnership with Whisper World to represent key format shows

Primedia Studios is strengthening its position as a leading African television content curator and creator through a strategic partnership with Whisper World, recognised for its seamless in-content advertising and brand integration.

The collaboration will see Whisper World represent several of Primedia Studios’ key adaptations of successful international format shows in the market. This includes the highly anticipated and landmark sixth season of MasterChef South Africa, now in its new home on e.tv, where the South African version of the iconic cooking show franchise will expand its reach to the free-to-air broadcaster’s diverse and broad audiences.

MasterChef South Africa Season 6, produced by Homebrew Films for Primedia Studios, premieres on e.tv from Sunday 22 February 2026, in one of the channel’s most sought-after prime-time slots, with rebroadcasts on eReality and eExtra.

“MasterChef South Africa is one of the most beloved television properties in the country, and this partnership with Whisper World amplifies our ability to take the format to new heights,” said Kelvin Storie, chief commercial officer at Primedia Broadcasting. “Whisper World’s expertise in format representation and ability to seamlessly embed brand messaging, products, and logos directly into television programmes and digital content enhances our vision for producing world-class South African content that resonates across borders.”

“With a surge in audience appetite for premium, locally-produced entertainment, the timing of the partnership underscores Primedia Studios’ ambition to elevate our distinctly South African version within the MasterChef franchise both commercially and creatively,” Storie added.

The collaboration with Whisper World also solidifies Primedia Studios’ strategy of building a multi-platform content ecosystem spanning broadcast, streaming, and digital-first video, while enabling greater monetisation and distribution flexibility in local and international markets.

Under the agreement, Whisper World will work with Primedia Studios in various areas, including:

Developing commercial partnerships for flagship properties such as MasterChef South Africa , The Masked Singer South Africa , Wheel of Fortune South Africa , and other titles in the Primedia Studios slate.

“Primedia Studios is reshaping the South African content landscape with bold, globally-recognised formats. Whisper World is proud to join forces with a company that shares our passion for innovation, premium storytelling, and delivering measurable value for advertisers,” said Kevin Green, managing director at Whisper World.

The partnership is part of Primedia Studios’ overarching commitment to building sustainable commercial models around premium content, ensuring brands have access to high-impact narratives and audience engagement at scale.

Those who want to employ Whisper World's advanced technology to incorporate their brands into Primedia Studios programming with cost-effective, scalable, flexible and measurable campaigns can contact Kevin Green at moc.dlrowrepsihw@nivek or +27 82-336-7805.




