Her Collective: “When women get together with collective intention, magic happens"

Her Collective, a platform to inspire and elevate women in South Africa’s media and advertising sector, launched recently in Bryanston, when 31 trailblazing women media leaders and their matched 31 mentees met for a networking lunch.

Her Collective, a platform to inspire and elevate women in South Africa’s media and advertising sector, launched recently in Bryanston. At the event were (left to right:) Kirsten Dugmore - Independent: Kirelley, Celia Collins - previously Publicis Media Group, Lerina Bierman - Dentsu, and Michelle Sharnock - Heed (Image supplied)

Kirsty Carlson, owner of specialist consulting firm Synapse Media, who launched the platform says, “When women get together with collective intention, magic happens.”

This, she adds, is the insight that encouraged her to establish the platform, which was the realisation of a seven-year dream.

“The idea for this initiative comes from my hope for a world where women in the media and advertising industry can thrive, support each other and lead with confidence.”

Carlson’s initiative has been eagerly supported by some of the media industry’s most powerful women, including CEOs, managing directors, paid media specialists, strategy directors, influencers, marketing executives and digital marketing experts.

Hailing from different backgrounds and cultures, this team of mentors is poised to nurture a new pool of talent, determination and drive to help young talent thrive and lead.

Mentoring programme

Carlson explains that the primary goal of Her Collective is to foster mentorship between these media powerhouses and aspirant female leaders who are working to leave their mark on the industry.

“We believe that women can reach their full potential when they have the right guidance and support,” she says.

Her Collective connects experienced professionals with emerging talents, helping them navigate their career journeys so that they can shatter glass ceilings and lead with authenticity.

Each of the 31 mentors taking part in the project was selected for their influence and insight, from diverse roles and companies.

Mentees underwent a rigorous application process before being selected in this inaugural mentorship cohort.

Mentor and mentee matches were thoughtfully based on their personalities, positions, personal goals and experience, while also ensuring that mentees gain access to a diversity of roles across different companies.

Having been matched in a way that assures optimal benefit, each duo will embark on a 10-month one-on-one mentoring programme, where mentors invest two hours monthly to provide advice based on the experience they have acquired first-hand as they overcame challenges and flattened barriers on their journey to success.

This hands-on guidance will be augmented by networking webinars and talks hosted throughout the year.

Regular empowerment workshops

Mentorship is but one tool employed by this initiative.

The Collective will also host regular empowerment workshops to equip women with valuable skills, tools and resources to help them perform and excel; as well as thought leadership events where industry leaders provide insight into the key challenges facing South Africa’s industries today.

Whisper World

Whisper World sponsored the inaugural event.

Whisper World’s commitment to mentorship is well established with a team made up of 80% young professionals under the age of 30.

The company actively nurtures emerging talent through its partnership with Ikamva Youth, which includes an annual internship programme.

Last year, two former interns, Danisani Kubayi and Omphile Maleme, were appointed to full-time positions, while this year’s intern is Sipho Dlamini.

A strong foundation for the future

“We cannot wait to see the impact we have on our young women and how this will, in turn, help them leave a lasting impression on South Africa’s media and advertising sector.

“And when we sit here a year from now, I hope we’ll be able to reflect on their incredible growth, the benefits that have unfolded, and the powerful lessons we’ve shared along the way, all building a strong foundation for the future,” Carlson adds.