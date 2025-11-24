Trending
Applications open for the 2026 ACA Women in Leadership Programme
Now entering its sixth year, the ACA WIL Programme builds on growing momentum — with over 100 women having completed the journey to date. The 2026 cohort will again be delivered online across six one-day modules, combining rigorous learning with practical peer engagement, with participants expected to attend all six one-day sessions.
The programme takes a holistic approach to personal and professional growth, combining contextual strategy and personal mastery with coaching groups led by professional coaches. This structure encourages participants to pause, reflect and reset — building the foundations required to unlock their full leadership potential and translate learning into action at work.
2026 module dates (online)
- Module 1: Wednesday, 11 March 2026
- Module 2: Wednesday, 8 April 2026
- Module 3: Wednesday, 13 May 2026
- Module 4: Wednesday, 10 June 2026
- Module 5: Wednesday, 8 July 2026
- Module 6: Wednesday, 12 August 2026
Curated and led by Shireen Chengadu — an academic and practitioner in women’s leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations — the programme blends contextual strategy, personal mastery, and professional coaching to turn learning into leadership action.
How to apply
Applications close on 27 February 2026; to apply, prospective candidates must download and complete the application form here, and send their completed application via email to az.oc.asaca@ens by no later than 5pm on Friday, 27 February 2026. By submitting their applications, candidates confirm their availability to attend all six scheduled sessions as indicated on the application form.
Successful applicants will receive notifications confirming their acceptance into the Programme by Friday, 6 March 2026.
