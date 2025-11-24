South Africa
    Applications open for the 2026 ACA Women in Leadership Programme

    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), together with programme sponsor GIB Insurance, invites applications for the 2026 intake of the ACA Women in Leadership (WIL) Programme. Open only to women working at mid-management level and above in the marketing and communications sector, the programme develops confident, values-driven leaders equipped to create meaningful impact in their organisations and the wider industry.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    24 Nov 2025
    24 Nov 2025
    Applications open for the 2026 ACA Women in Leadership Programme

    Now entering its sixth year, the ACA WIL Programme builds on growing momentum — with over 100 women having completed the journey to date. The 2026 cohort will again be delivered online across six one-day modules, combining rigorous learning with practical peer engagement, with participants expected to attend all six one-day sessions.

    The programme takes a holistic approach to personal and professional growth, combining contextual strategy and personal mastery with coaching groups led by professional coaches. This structure encourages participants to pause, reflect and reset — building the foundations required to unlock their full leadership potential and translate learning into action at work.

    2026 module dates (online)

    • Module 1: Wednesday, 11 March 2026
    • Module 2: Wednesday, 8 April 2026
    • Module 3: Wednesday, 13 May 2026
    • Module 4: Wednesday, 10 June 2026
    • Module 5: Wednesday, 8 July 2026
    • Module 6: Wednesday, 12 August 2026

    Curated and led by Shireen Chengadu — an academic and practitioner in women’s leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations — the programme blends contextual strategy, personal mastery, and professional coaching to turn learning into leadership action.

    Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA, said: “This programme reflects the ACA’s ongoing commitment to recognise, support and advance the impact of women in our sector. Each cohort strengthens the pool of capable, confident leaders in South Africa — adding value to agencies and brands today, and shaping a more effective, representative industry for tomorrow.”

    How to apply

    Applications close on 27 February 2026; to apply, prospective candidates must download and complete the application form here, and send their completed application via email to az.oc.asaca@ens by no later than 5pm on Friday, 27 February 2026. By submitting their applications, candidates confirm their availability to attend all six scheduled sessions as indicated on the application form.

    Successful applicants will receive notifications confirming their acceptance into the Programme by Friday, 6 March 2026.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
