IBMA announces official media partnership with Farmer’s Weekly

A powerful alliance spotlighting agribusiness innovation and Africa’s food-secure future.

The International Conference on Business Models in Agriculture (IBMA), taking place from 8 to 11 March 2026 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, is proud to announce its official media partnership with Farmer’s Weekly, South Africa’s most trusted and longest-running agricultural publication.

This partnership brings together two influential platforms committed to championing innovation, sustainability, and the evolution of agribusiness across Africa and the globe. And honestly? The timing couldn’t be better. The sector is shifting rapidly, the pressure on food systems is mounting, and the world is watching how Africa responds.

A spotlight on the future of farming

Farmer’s Weekly’s involvement ensures that the conversations, innovations, and breakthrough models emerging from IBMA 2026 will receive robust national and continental coverage. With its extensive readership across commercial agriculture, emerging farming communities, and agribusiness leadership, the publication is perfectly positioned to amplify the event’s key themes:

Sustainable models for Africa and global food security



Technology and digitisation in modern agriculture



Opportunities for youth, women, and emerging farmers



New research, partnerships, and investment pathways



The transformation of agricultural value chains.

The partnership underscores the importance of giving the agricultural sector, not always the loudest voice in the media landscape, the platform it deserves.

A First for Nelson Mandela Bay

IBMA 2026 marks the first time the global conference will be hosted in South Africa. Bringing the event to Nelson Mandela Bay positions the Eastern Cape as a rising powerhouse in agri-innovation, investment, and collaboration.

And with Farmer’s Weekly as the official media partner, the stories and successes emerging from this region will reach far beyond the conference venue, inspiring stakeholders across the continent.

Driving thought leadership and sector growth

Over the coming months, Farmer’s Weekly will publish exclusive interviews, speaker spotlights, insights from exhibitors, and strategic features unpacking the trends shaping the future of agriculture. The partnership will not only inform, it will influence.

“This collaboration strengthens our mission to create a global platform where ideas meet opportunity,” says Isaac Kagara, founder and president of the Africa Organization of Technology in Agriculture (AOTA) and IBMA 2026. “Having Farmer’s Weekly on board ensures the industry’s most critical conversations are elevated and shared widely with the people who build, shape, and sustain our food systems.”

Farmer’s Weekly will also provide live reporting throughout the conference, offering delegates and non-attendees real-time access to the event’s biggest announcements, innovations, and policy discussions.

About IBMA 2026

The International Conference on Business Models in Agriculture brings together global and African leaders across agriculture, technology, policy, academia, finance, and development. Now in its fourth edition, IBMA provides a strategic platform to share solutions, form partnerships, unlock investment, and inspire future-ready agricultural models.

About Farmer’s Weekly

Established in 1911, Farmer’s Weekly is one of South Africa’s most respected agricultural publications, known for its in-depth reporting, practical farming content, expert analysis, and powerful role in shaping the discourse around farming and food security.

For media enquiries: Overall Events & Communication conference organisers for IBMA 2026 az.oc.stnevellarevo@erialc.



