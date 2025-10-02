Eastern Cape secures its place as home of SA’s automotive events

The NAACAM Show 2025 successfully concluded last month, reaffirming not only its status as Africa’s leading automotive component manufacturing trade show, but also confirming Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape as the proud home of the country’s flagship automotive events.

With both SA Automotive Week and the NAACAM Show hosted in the Bay this year, the region has firmly positioned itself as the beating heart of South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector. Almost half of the country’s automotive manufacturing takes place in the Eastern Cape, and the industry as a whole contributes over 22% to South Africa’s manufacturing output. This makes the Eastern Cape not just a venue, but the natural home for these globally significant industry gatherings.

Spearheading the delivery of the NAACAM Show was Overall Events & Communication, whose strategic leadership and flawless execution ensured the Show set a new benchmark for trade exhibitions. “Our vision has always been to create platforms that demonstrate the Eastern Cape’s role as a global player in automotive manufacturing, while reinforcing that these events belong here, in the Bay,” said creative managing director Claire Kivedo.

Behind the bustling exhibition halls, networking zones, and forward-looking panel discussions was a programme carefully designed to highlight the region’s strengths, from its OEM hubs and component suppliers to its growing ecosystem of innovators and indirect suppliers.

The outcomes spoke volumes:



Eastern Cape manufacturers engaged in serious negotiations with international buyers.



Sustainability efforts and technology innovations from local suppliers grabbed the attention of global audiences.

