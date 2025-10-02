Eastern Cape secures its place as home of SA’s automotive events

The NAACAM Show 2025 successfully concluded last month, reaffirming not only its status as Africa’s leading automotive component manufacturing trade show, but also confirming Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape as the proud home of the country’s flagship automotive events.
With both SA Automotive Week and the NAACAM Show hosted in the Bay this year, the region has firmly positioned itself as the beating heart of South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector. Almost half of the country’s automotive manufacturing takes place in the Eastern Cape, and the industry as a whole contributes over 22% to South Africa’s manufacturing output. This makes the Eastern Cape not just a venue, but the natural home for these globally significant industry gatherings.
Spearheading the delivery of the NAACAM Show was Overall Events & Communication, whose strategic leadership and flawless execution ensured the Show set a new benchmark for trade exhibitions. “Our vision has always been to create platforms that demonstrate the Eastern Cape’s role as a global player in automotive manufacturing, while reinforcing that these events belong here, in the Bay,” said creative managing director Claire Kivedo.
Behind the bustling exhibition halls, networking zones, and forward-looking panel discussions was a programme carefully designed to highlight the region’s strengths, from its OEM hubs and component suppliers to its growing ecosystem of innovators and indirect suppliers.
The outcomes spoke volumes:Eastern Cape manufacturers engaged in serious negotiations with international buyers.
Sustainability efforts and technology innovations from local suppliers grabbed the attention of global audiences.
The events brought together government, industry leaders, and emerging suppliers to reinforce the Bay’s status as South Africa’s automotive powerhouse.
The Eastern Cape is now synonymous with the country’s automotive future. The NAACAM Show and SA Automotive Week have found their home here, and their continued success will further unlock investment, innovation, and jobs across the region.
Through its leadership of the NAACAM Show 2025, Overall Events & Communication has not only delivered a world-class event but also underscored why Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape will remain the rightful home of South Africa’s automotive industry events for years to come.
About Overall Events & Communication
Overall Events & Communication is a 100% female-owned agency based in Nelson Mandela Bay. With more than 16 years’ experience, the company delivers high-profile events, conferences, and communication projects across South Africa. Known for combining global best practice with local insight, Overall Events has become a trusted partner for corporates, government, and industry associations. From strategy to flawless execution, the team ensures every project creates meaningful impact and positions South Africa and especially the Eastern Cape, on the global stage.