Outstanding air emission results announced for Sustainable Heating's Biomass Steam Plant in Gqeberha

Sustainable Heating is proud to announce the exceptional air emission results from its state-of-the-art Biomass Steam Plant located at Aspen, Gqeberha. These results demonstrate the significant strides the company has made in promoting renewable energy and sustainability.

The facility, which was unveiled at a grand opening earlier this year, has been generating impressive environmental outcomes. The latest emissions survey, conducted by Safetech on 25 July 2024, confirms that Sustainable Heating's biomass boilers meet and exceed the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (NEM: AQA) regulations for emissions. In fact, the particulate matter emissions were recorded at just 12.05 mg/m³ and 3.42 mg/m³ for the two biomass boilers, far below the regulatory limit of 250 mg/m³.

Further solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable heating, the plant’s advanced bag filters, which were installed as part of a R10m investment, are contributing to exceptional air quality standards. The company’s biomass boilers are currently reducing carbon emissions by 10,969 tons of CO2, emphasising the positive environmental impact of this cutting-edge technology.

"The air emission results we've achieved reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. Our goal is to continue making the world a more sustainable place, and these results are a testament to our dedication," said Paul Gorremans, CEO of Sustainable Heating.

Sustainable Heating's use of biomass, specifically wood chips, as a renewable energy source in place of fossil fuels such as paraffin, is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Biomass steam generation also uses significantly less electricity compared to traditional fuel-based systems, making it a more eco-friendly option for industrial steam production.

With the Aspen facility on track to save approximately 550,000 tons of carbon over the next 15 years, this development is poised to attract attention from stakeholders in the renewable energy and sustainable industrial sectors. Industry leaders, manufacturers, and companies involved in sustainable heating will find this innovation beneficial in their own efforts to reduce their environmental impact.

For those interested in learning more about how Sustainable Heating is shaping the future of renewable energy in South Africa, please visit

https://www.sustainableheating.co.za

For further information, contact:

Paul Gorremans

CEO, Sustainable Heating

Email: az.oc.gnitaehelbaniatsus@luap

Phone: +27 72 657 6736



