Africa


Award winning business event organiser, Overall Events & Communication celebrates 14 years

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: Overall Events & Communication
Overall Events & Communication has been recognised as one of the preferred business event organisers within Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape region and has been connecting people through business events since 2009.
Award winning business event organiser, Overall Events & Communication celebrates 14 years

Their 14 years of industry experience in organising business events and conferences has been instrumental in being awarded this honour and recognition. This 100% women owned business has been growing steadily and has gained numerous medium to large scale clients that they assist with their internal and external stakeholder relations and communication projects.

They attribute their successful business journey to a love for connecting people and a can-do attitude. ‘’We enjoy creating great gatherings that matter, and strive to ensure our stakeholders expectations are exceeded,” Claire Kivedo, the managing creative director and her team of experienced organisers look forward to celebrating many more years doing what they do best.

“We are determined and committed to incorporate 100% sustainable event greening solutions to all of our events and projects and so far have succeeded with a majority of our clients when implementing their events and conferences. There is so much more we can do to reduce our carbon footprints daily and we have seen the results in action which motivates us to do more of it. Every choice makes a difference no matter how small.”

Their team has hosted national and international conferences, exhibitions and a multitude of stakeholder engagements within the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng. Their network has expanded over the 14 years which means that they have been able to provide more value to their clients where it is needed. Communicating with events are an effective platform to engage with stakeholders.

“We look forward to the next 14 years of growth and continued trust in our services.”

For more information: www.overallevents.co.za

Overall Events & Communication
We are an event design & communications company based in Port Elizabeth that proudly serves the Eastern Cape. We create event and communication platforms and activities that help connect organisations with their various stakeholders. We offer a range of services that can be customized to suit your communication objectives.

