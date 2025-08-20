From TikTok trends to skin troubles: Why expertise matters

You’re scrolling through TikTok and come across a new beauty product with a new super ingredient. Everyone’s raving about it. You find it and give it a try. But is it a good idea to get skincare advice from influencers who have no skincare training?

Image credit: Zenfira Gozelova on Dupe Photos

While some sources offer valuable insights, the amount of misinformation and trendy but unproven treatments poses significant risks.

A trained skin therapist plays a crucial role in guiding patients through this sea of advice, ensuring that you make safe, informed choices that prioritise skin health over fads.

Risky business

Many turn to online platforms for quick solutions, often without an understanding of their skin's needs.

Unverified tips about DIY remedies, aggressive products, or untested home treatments can lead to adverse reactions, worsening skin conditions, or the use of ingredients that lead to long-term damage.

The risks add up when individuals use harmful or inappropriate products, expecting rapid results without understanding potential side effects.

An example of this is at-home microneedling solutions; while the allure of this treatment lies in its affordability and convenience, it carries significant risks when not done by a trained professional.

Home devices often can't be fully sterilised, increasing the risk of bacterial or fungal infections, which can lead to prolonged inflammation or more severe complications.

The wrong technique, such as using bent or dull needles, applying uneven pressure, or microneedling too frequently, can result in scarring, hypopigmentation, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, especially in darker skin tones.

Why expertise matters

"A trained skin therapist serves as a vital guide in navigating the complex world of skincare, translating science into safe, effective treatments and empowering patients to make informed decisions about their skin health," says Dr Bradley Wagemaker, medical director at Lamelle Research Laboratories.

Your skin therapist is more than just a professional; they’re a supportive partner in your emotional journey through the changes and evolution of your skin.

As your skin reflects different stages of life, from hormonal shifts to the natural ageing process, your therapist offers a personalised, deeply attentive service that adapts with you.

Every treatment is tailored to your unique skin needs, acknowledging that no two skin journeys are the same.

This differs from being in a store inundated with products that many are just trying to move off the shelf, with very little understanding of what is affecting your day-to-day life.

With a focus on care, understanding, and expert guidance, your therapist creates a safe, nurturing space where your skin is seen, supported, and celebrated – helping you feel confident and connected in every phase of your life.

Here is how your skin therapist can help you in the right skincare direction:

Educating about evidence-based practices: Skin therapists can clarify myths versus facts, and emphasise the importance of active ingredients supported by research.

Skin therapists can clarify myths versus facts, and emphasise the importance of active ingredients supported by research. Personalised treatment plans: By understanding your skin type, history, and concerns, skin therapists tailor treatments that are safe and effective, discouraging the use of trending but potentially harmful products.

By understanding your skin type, history, and concerns, skin therapists tailor treatments that are safe and effective, discouraging the use of trending but potentially harmful products. Monitoring and adjusting treatments: Regular follow-ups allow therapists to adjust skincare routines based on progress and reactions, in return minimising risks

Regular follow-ups allow therapists to adjust skincare routines based on progress and reactions, in return minimising risks Ingredient selection: Therapists educate on how active ingredients work, their benefits, and potential side effects, which enables you to make informed choices.

Prioritise skincare science

The allure of trendy products often overshadows the importance of understanding ingredients.

Instead of falling for marketing hypes, you should prioritise skincare science and focus on active ingredients, which are the foundation of effective skincare.

Active ingredients like growth factors, retinoids, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) have proven benefits.

Furthermore, before using active ingredients, you should consider proper formulation, concentration, and application, which are all key to maximising benefits while minimising irritation.

As an example:

If you are using a vitamin C serum with dry and sensitive skin, you need to look for one that does not require acclimatisation of the skin.

Avoiding harmful combinations, some ingredients can interact negatively, where a therapist can guide clients on safe combinations, such as avoiding excessive use of acids and retinoids together without guidance.

Choosing the right ingredient for the right indication, like salicylic acid for acne-prone skin or vitamin C for stubborn hyperpigmentation this ensures each product targets its specific concern accurately.

While online advice can be a valuable resource, it often lacks the small details and safety considerations that a trained therapist provides.

Prioritising skincare science over fleeting trends ensures patients use appropriate, effective treatments that support long-term skin health.

Evidence-based formulations are designed to address real skin concerns with clinically proven ingredients.

Professionals play an essential role in dispelling misinformation, educating about active ingredients, and customising routines, ultimately empowering you to make safe, informed decisions in your skincare journey.