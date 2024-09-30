Nivea partners with Joëlle Kayembe on new campaign for epigenetics serum

Iconic Congolese model Joëlle Kayembe has been named the face of Nivea's new campaign for its Cellular Epigenetics Rejuvenating Serum.

An icon, a legend and the moment

Kayembe's cultural impact spans two decades, first jumping into the spotlight in the early 2000s. She starred in a Sprite Zero ad with Mandla N in the driver’s seat and a single can that sparked nationwide conversation.

Kayembe now fronts a campaign that speaks to the skin that has long been underrepresented in global skincare conversations.

"We are incredibly proud to feature Joëlle for this exciting innovation. Her ageless beauty, elegance, authenticity, and iconic presence make her the perfect face for a product launch that redefines what’s possible in skincare.

"Together, we’re celebrating a new chapter in beauty — one that’s driven by science, performance, and confidence," said Masindi Siaga, senior brand manager of Nivea face care.

Rejuvenation research

This product represents 15 years of epigenetic skin rejuvenation research.

For decades, it was assumed that how skin ages is determined solely by genetics.

However, epigenetics, which is the study of how lifestyle and environmental factors influence cellular activity, shows these factors directly impact how we age.

Epicelline, an active epigenetic ingredient, works with the skin to reactivate silenced youth cell functions and is scientifically proven to reverse skin age by reactivating youth cell functions.

The launch of the Cellular Epigenetics Rejuvenating Serum marks a shift in Nivea’s focus toward developing products that better reflect the needs of everyday skin.

The Nivea Cellular Epigenetics Rejuvenating Serum will be available at major retailers this September 2025.