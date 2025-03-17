Karabo Poppy and Sprite bring Blxckie's story to life on Braam walls

In the face of pressure, obstacles, and the heat of the moment, true creatives know how to keep their cool. That’s the energy behind Sprite’s Heat Happens, Stay Cool campaign—a philosophy that resonates deeply with artists, musicians, and culture shapers who rise above challenges to make their mark.

Karabo Poppy is the creative behind the mural. Source: Supplied.

Now, that spirit has been brought to life in Braamfontein, where a bold new mural tells the story of Blxckie’s journey from Durban to the world stage. Designed by acclaimed artist Karabo Poppy, the piece blends South African visual storytelling with hip-hop’s raw energy, standing as a symbol of self-belief and resilience. Unveiled as part of Sprite Limelight Season 3, the mural coincided with the highly anticipated release of Blxckie’s latest single, South, transforming the streets into a space where music and art collide.

Karabo Poppy answers some questions about the campaign:

What about this Sprite campaign caught your attention?

What caught my attention regarding the Sprite campaign is Sprite’s continued investment in creativity on the African continent. Seeing a brand as large as Sprite focus on the creative outputs of young South Africans really piqued my interest and made my ‘yes’ that much faster. And Sprite being my favourite soft drink didn’t hurt.

What was the creative process of ideating the mural?

The creative process for the mural was such a welcomed challenge. The mural location is a building with many windows, which is different from my usual flat surfaces. This is a challenge when creating a cohesive story through a mural, but it forced me to think differently and brought out a new and interesting way to create a narrative with individual illustrations as opposed to one solid image. What I really enjoyed was considering the open space at the top of the building as a part of the mural, which seldom happens but brings more dimensions to the mural.

How does it feel to have placed a mark in an iconic space like Braamfontein?

It is such an honour to place a creative mark on one of the creative hubs of South Africa. The potential for globally impactful art in Braam is overflowing, and to be a part of that community not just through personal interaction but also by having my art on a large scale feels like the best honour

Any advice for young creatives?

The advice I would give to young creatives is to celebrate your unique voice. Inspiration is great, but creating something the world hasn’t seen before is where your true creative power lies. Turn away from trends and craft your originality daily.