Coca-Cola and SA Rugby reunite with groundbreaking 4-year sponsorship

Two iconic brands, Coca-Cola South Africa and the South African Rugby Union (Saru), have reunited with the announcement of a groundbreaking four-year sponsorship that includes the reigning world champions, the Springboks, the Springbok Women, and Springbok Sevens men and women as well as the Junior Springbok teams.

Coca-Cola South Africa has announced a groundbreaking four-year sponsorship with the South African Rugby Union (Saru) (Image supplied)

As part of the new sponsorship, Coca-Cola branding will feature on all the national teams’ playing shorts enhancing the iconic green and gold, debuting tomorrow, Saturday, 25 January, when the Springboks 7s take on Australia in Perth.

The sponsorship launches with a hero film that captures the real magic of rugby, showcasing Coca-Cola and SA Rugby’s shared values, history and impactful moments in an emotionally resonant story. To experience the real magic.

Over three decades of collaboration

The partnership between the two iconic brands reignites a collaboration history that spans over three decades.

Coca-Cola’s longstanding history of supporting South African rugby includes the first time the Springboks were crowned world champions in 1995, and the development of the sport through the Coca-Cola Rugby School of Excellence and the Coca-Cola Youth Weeks, amongst other notable initiatives.

"Our partnership with SA Rugby Union is driven by our shared values and our strong legacy of sports sponsorship and community upliftment in the country" says Sergio Vieira, vice president of franchise operations, Coca-Cola South Africa.

A new chapter of inclusive growth

He adds, “We are proud to support Saru in their mission to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth of the sport by returning with a robust partnership designed to drive impact and support the growth of the sport across all levels.

“We look forward to a new journey that will pave the way for more historic achievements with our national teams.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomes the partnership, “We are thrilled to have Coca-Cola return as a partner. Their long-standing commitment to South African rugby has been instrumental in the development of the sport.

“This new chapter will help us achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, providing us with the support needed to nurture talent and engage with fans across the nation. We look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring.”