Broadcasters unite to commemorate Springboks 1995 RWC victory

The Post Source: © The Post The second Castle Lager Incoming Series Test match broadcast live on SABC 2, SABC radio stations and on SuperSport (DStv) as part of Saru's celebration of the 30th anniversary of the historic Springboks 1995 Rugby World Cup victory

This follows a broadcast agreement between SuperSport and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The match between Italy and the Springboks marks the 30th anniversary of the historic Springboks 1995 Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory and forms part of the celebrations by the South African Rugby Union (Saru), to commemorate this moment.

The match takes place on Saturday, 12 July at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Working closely with broadcasters

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, says that, as Saru, they are working closely with the broadcasters to ensure that all South Africans can be part of this historic occasion.

“The 1995 triumph was a moment that captured the attention of the world, revealing the unmatched power of sport to bring people together, to heal deep wounds and to inspire a country that was still finding its feet as a young democracy,” says Alexander.

Public broadcaster's universal access

“It is important that the SABC is not left out of key national sporting events, which bring the nation together, and rugby has been very instrumental in doing that,” says Nomsa Chabeli, the SABC’s Group CEO.

“This agreement also highlights the reach that the public broadcaster has in universal access to the nation through its TV and radio platforms, as millions of South Africans will have an opportunity to witness this historic moment.

“We call upon all South Africans to tune in, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Rugby World Cup win in 1995.”

Chabeli adds, “The public broadcaster extends its appreciation to Saru and SuperSport for the spirit in which negotiations took place, to enable us to broadcast this historic match.

A special moment

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha says SuperSport is pleased to be able to contribute to the country’s celebration of 30 years of Springbok excellence since that unforgettable moment in 1995.

“That moment united the whole country, and we are honoured to be involved in helping unite the country once more around the Springboks.

“This year also marks 30 years of SuperSport as a stand-alone channel, and we are proud to share this milestone with the most successful rugby nation in men’s Rugby World Cup history – the Springboks.

“To make this moment special, SuperSport has a variety of activities throughout the year, including the Springbok Dream Team and special broadcasts on Your World of Champions on DStv,” says Ramohva.