Coca-Cola's Be a Bok campaign for the fans

Be a Bok campaign is at the forefront of a series of dynamic initiatives to invigorate Coca-Cola South Africa's connection with South African rugby and celebrate the country's sporting spirit

This follows the landmark sponsorship announcement with South African Rugby earlier this year.

Be a Bok is the opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of the national team, granting lucky fans unparalleled access to the Springbok squad, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of the magic that makes the Boks legendary.

The winners will join the team for key moments ahead of each of the six upcoming home test matches.

Fan Can

To heighten excitement, Coca-Cola presents the Fan Can, featuring signatures of 20 illustrious Springbok players.

The collectable can has a striking visual design that combines the iconic Coca-Cola red with the vibrant green of the Springboks, elegantly inscribed with player signatures in gold.

These limited-time collectables will allow supporters to hold a piece of Springbok legacy in their hands, creating a treasured keepsake.

Powerade Springboks edition

Coca-Cola South Africa is also unveiling the new Powerade Springboks Edition, an offering crafted to celebrate the Springboks.

Athletes and fans can unleash their inner champion and fuel their performance with a refreshing beverage that embodies the spirit of South Africa’s homegrown world champs.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, tackling your toughest training session, or cheering from the stands, you can replenish your body and mind with bold hydration.

With the Powerade mantra Pause is Power, this beverage serves as a reminder that moments of recovery are vital to reaching peak performance because greatness is born not just in action but also in the pauses that energise your next move.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as newest brand ambassador

As a rising star and the SA Rugby Young Player of the Year, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu embodies the values of dedication and resilience, making him the ideal ambassador to inspire future generations under the Powerade banner.

His involvement begins with a visual campaign supporting the brand’s Pause is Power initiative, aiming to inspire a new wave of athletes to take a break and prioritise their mental health and physical well-being.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s role aligns seamlessly with the brand’s mission to empower athletes at every level, reinforcing Powerade's commitment to supporting athletes on and off the field.

Meaningful experiences

"Our sponsorship of SA Rugby is about creating meaningful experiences and lasting memories for fans and athletes alike," says Franscoe Bouwer, senior director of Frontline Marketing at Coca-Cola South Africa.

"With Be a Bok, Powerade Springbok Edition, and Sacha as our ambassador, we’re bringing the heart of rugby closer to South Africans, adding to the gees and celebrating the transformative power of sport.”

Bouwer adds, "The integrated campaign will amplify our connection with fans across various platforms, ensuring that the spirit and passion for the sport resonates throughout the country.”

Powerade Springbok Edition and Coca-Cola collectable cans are available at select retailers nationwide, from 1 July while stocks last.