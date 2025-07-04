Trending
Jobs
- Senior Professional Officer: Financial Analyst Cape Town
- Assistant Accountant Cape Town
After 23 years, FSCA introduces groundbreaking changes for pension funds
Recognising this, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has updated the regulatory framework to reflect modern standards, ensuring stronger oversight, fairer treatment, and improved transparency for pension-fund administrators and their members.
To this end, the FSCA has introduced the Conduct Standard 2 of 2025 (the 2025 Standard), setting out reformed conditions for pension fund benefit administrators under section 13B(1) of the Pension Funds Act, 1956.
The 2025 Standard is supported by the FSCA's Statement of Need and Impact and marks a significant regulatory milestone, formally replacing the outdated Board Notice 24 of 2002 (BN24 of 2002).
The FSCA undertook comprehensive stakeholder engagements to refine the regulatory requirements. During the public-consultation period, which ran from 29 July to 13 September 2021, the FSCA received more than 350 comments from 12 commentators.
Key issues raised included, inter alia, requests for terminology clarification, concerns around duplication for dual-licensed entities, and questions regarding capital-adequacy thresholds. These inputs were carefully considered and are reflected in the final 2025 Standard.
2025 Standard essentials
The 2025 Standard introduces wide-ranging business principles that were absent from the 2002 framework:
Ultimately, the 2025 Standard is designed to bridge these requirements and is intended to close historical regulatory gaps that have led to administrative failings and member prejudice.
Transitional timeline
While much still needs to evolve, the FSCA has acknowledged the cost implications and, accordingly, removed some of the more onerous requirements.
These include a relaxation of auditing obligations and the removal of both the assurance requirement and the R3m capital-adequacy threshold.
Upon publication, the 2025 Standard will replace BN24 of 2002 with immediate effect. However, implementation will follow a staggered approach, with certain provisions becoming effective immediately and others phased in over a six- to-12-month transition period.
The shift from BN24 of 2002 to the 2025 Standard reflects a fundamental transition from a compliance-focused to a conduct-focused regulatory framework, one that prioritises customer outcomes and governance excellence, while reinforcing operational integrity across South Africa's pension-fund administration sector.
About Nicolette van Vuuren and Megan WilkinsonNicolette van Vuuren is partner and Megan Wilkinson is a candidate attorney at Webber Wentzel.
Related
How NDAs in workplace harassment cases are under global scrutiny 38 minutes Guide to the Cofi Bill for financial institutions 7 Aug 2025 What the proposed Labour Relations amendments mean for executive dismissals 31 Jul 2025 Court upholds foreign national's right to fair labour practice, expired visa and all 17 Jul 2025 High Court judgment on subrogation: Implications for insurance industry 9 Jul 2025 Dinner served with a side of negligence - judgment a warning to restaurateurs 7 Jul 2025