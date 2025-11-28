The world's running out of soul. Chicken Licken is here to save it

Mzansi's favourite chicken brand launches #SoulFood2TheWorld – because the world needs our help.

In what can only be described as the most ambitious aid initiative since Live Aid (but with better chicken), Chicken Licken has officially declared a global soul crisis. According to the Chicken Licken Soul barometer, the world is at dangerously low levels of soul. The cure? Soul Food®, the one thing the rest of the world is lacking.

The #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign is South Africa's way of saying: "Askies world, you clearly need some of this."

The problem (let’s be honest)

An abundance of Soul Food® makes Mzansi the most soulful nation in the world. You know that thing that makes amapiano hit different? That energy when South Africans laugh? The way we turn a Tuesday into a vibe? That's soul. And apparently, it's in short supply everywhere else.

According to Chicken Licken's research, global soul levels are at an all-time low. The solution is obvious: export South African Soul Food® to the masses. It's basically humanitarian work, but tastier.

The solution (obviously, it’s chicken)

The #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign invites every South African to become a "Soulfluencer™" – because influencer wasn't enough. Here's how to join the cause:

Buy your favourite Chicken Licken meal (the hardest part, we know)

Upload your till slip on the Chicken Licken WhatsApp line (+27 67 537 8680) to stand to win instant prizes.

Share a video of yourself enjoying it on social media with #SoulFood2TheWorld and tagging Chicken Licken to stand to win the ultimate Soulfluencer prize, which is a trip anywhere in the world.



What’s in it for you? (besides saving the world)

Because altruism is great, but prizes are better:

Win your share of up to R20 million in instant prizes – that's a lot of zeros, we checked. Airtime, data, meal vouchers, cash!



– that's a lot of zeros, we checked. Airtime, data, meal vouchers, cash! A trip anywhere in the world to personally deliver soul to the soulless (luxury Soulfluencer™ ambassador duties)



to personally deliver soul to the soulless (luxury Soulfluencer™ ambassador duties) Limited-edition #SoulFood2TheWorld wristbands that prove you're part of the movement (collectors' items).

Why this makes perfect sense

"Only in Mzansi can soul look, sound, and taste this good," the campaign boldly claims, and honestly, who's going to argue? Have you tried to explain South African soul to someone who's never experienced it? It's easier to just give them Chicken Licken.

Get involved (do your duty)

The #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign is now live across radio, digital platforms, and Chicken Licken stores nationwide. This initiative requires immediate action from all South Africans. (And don’t forget, there's R20m in instant prizes up for grabs, so there's that.)

Visit soulfood2theworld.com for full details on how to become a certified Soulfluencer™ and help solve the global soul shortage. Use #SoulFood2TheWorld to show the world what they're missing.

The world is counting on you. No pressure.

About Chicken Licken

Chicken Licken is South Africa's leading local quick-service restaurant brand and self-appointed guardian of the nation's soul. Known for Soul Food® that slaps and marketing campaigns that don't take themselves too seriously, Chicken Licken has been feeding Mzansi since way back when. Now they're ready to feed the world. You're welcome, world.

