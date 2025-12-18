New festive season rules for Kruger National Park day visitors

Day visitors to the Kruger National Park (KNP) during the festive season are reminded that gate quotas will be enforced to prevent overcrowding on park roads and facilities.

To secure entry, visitors are advised to pre-book online via www.sanparks.org.

A non-refundable administration fee of R59 per adult and R29 per child applies. This fee is separate from the conservation fee, which remains payable at the gate unless a valid Wild Card is presented.

Conservation fees

• South African, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals:

R134 per adult | R67 per child (ages 2–11)

• SADC nationals:

R275 per adult | R137 per child

• All other international visitors:

R602 per adult | R300 per child

South African visitors must present a valid ID document or driver’s licence, while all other guests are required to present a passport. These requirements apply to both drivers and passengers. Failure to provide valid identification will result in the standard international conservation fee being charged.

Gate quotas and time slots>h3>

The quota system applies only to day visitors and does not affect overnight guests.

Pre-booked day visitors are prioritised at the gates but must arrive within their allocated time slot. Late arrivals will be treated as non-booked visitors and will forfeit priority access.

Entry time slots:

• Slot 1: 5.30am – 8am

• Slot 2: 8am – 10am

• Slot 3: 10am onwards

Once daily quotas are reached, only pre-booked visitors will be allowed entry, with access thereafter dependent on the number of vehicles exiting the park.

Wild Card holders are reminded that they are not exempt from the pre-booking administration fee.

Vehicle compliance and security

Vehicles without license plates or a valid temporary license number will not be permitted to enter or exit the park. Any vehicle found inside the park without proper plates will be impounded, and the driver will face charges and fines.

To ensure compliance and prevent poaching, Ranger Services, the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force will be deployed throughout the festive period.

Cash-free gates and visitor safety

A cash-free payment system is in place at key gates — Paul Kruger, Phabeni, Numbi, Malelane and Crocodile Bridge — as well as at fuel stations in the southern region of the park, allowing for smoother entry and exit.

Visitors are urged to familiarise themselves with park rules and to use the 24-hour emergency number printed on their entrance permit to report incidents (013 735 4064 or 076 801 9679).

By planning ahead and adhering to park regulations, visitors can enjoy a safe, relaxed and memorable festive season in one of South Africa’s most treasured conservation areas.