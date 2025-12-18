Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Senior Designer Fourways
- Product Manager (Remote) Remote
- Customer Service Team Manager Work From Home
Cape Town takes top international city title at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2025
The accolade firmly spotlights Cape Town for Indian travellers, recognising a city that continues to offer exceptional experiences, memorable moments, and plenty of reasons to return.
The good news does not end there. Cape Town also excelled in the International Hotels categories. The President Hotel was awarded Best Leisure Hotel, while Ellerman House secured Best Luxury Boutique Hotel. Just outside the city, Grootbos Private Nature Reserve near Gansbaai was recognised as Best Sustainable Hotel, emphasising the region’s richness, diversity, and commitment to responsible tourism.
Cape Town Tourism chief marketing officer Briony Brookes welcomed the recognition, stating it reflects the city’s ability to leave a lasting impression: “This is a proud moment for Cape Town. Being recognised by Travel + Leisure India’s editors reflects the city’s energy, diversity, and the types of experiences visitors carry with them long after they’ve gone. Indian travellers are curious, experience-focused, and increasingly global, and Cape Town welcomes them with warmth, depth, and a sense of discovery.”
Earlier this year, the City’s Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth, James Vos, led a high-profile delegation to major Indian cities to strengthen tourism ties and showcase what Cape Town has to offer.
According to Vos, the timing of the recognition could not be better. He explains that it comes on the back of targeted campaigns rolled out this year by the City’s Place-Marketing Branch, including social media activations and billboards in key Indian cities.
“These efforts are deliberate,” Vos says, noting that the City focuses on stimulating both supply and demand for travel to Cape Town. "Growing visitor numbers grows our tourism economy. Every booking translates into real economic spin-offs for local businesses and, ultimately, more jobs for Capetonians.”
With the next phase of these campaigns set to launch in 2026, Vos adds that the results show the strategy is working, particularly in a market that values quality, culture, and experiences.
From Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront to the Cape Winelands and a vibrant food scene infused with Cape Malay flavours, Cape Town continues to balance adventure with familiarity.
This blend resonates with Indian travellers.
With international recognition, growing momentum, and deepening ties to India, this latest victory is less about a single night on stage and more about Cape Town confidently stepping into its next chapter as a global travel favourite.
- Cape Town takes top international city title at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 202518 Dec 13:29
- Festive travel the smart way: South Africans choose value without missing the Dezemba vibe18 Dec 11:05
- New Cape Town Tourism board targets one tourism job in every household28 Nov 14:18
- Cape Town Tourism raises a glass to local vineyards as the Cape shines on the world stage24 Nov 13:37
- Cape Town Tourism launches “My Cape Town” campaign for Tourism Month 202509 Sep 14:09