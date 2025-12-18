Cape Town takes top international city title at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2025

Cape Town has done it again. The city has claimed the Best City – Editor’s Choice (International Category) title at the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2025.

The accolade firmly spotlights Cape Town for Indian travellers, recognising a city that continues to offer exceptional experiences, memorable moments, and plenty of reasons to return.

The good news does not end there. Cape Town also excelled in the International Hotels categories. The President Hotel was awarded Best Leisure Hotel, while Ellerman House secured Best Luxury Boutique Hotel. Just outside the city, Grootbos Private Nature Reserve near Gansbaai was recognised as Best Sustainable Hotel, emphasising the region’s richness, diversity, and commitment to responsible tourism.

Cape Town Tourism chief marketing officer Briony Brookes welcomed the recognition, stating it reflects the city’s ability to leave a lasting impression: “This is a proud moment for Cape Town. Being recognised by Travel + Leisure India’s editors reflects the city’s energy, diversity, and the types of experiences visitors carry with them long after they’ve gone. Indian travellers are curious, experience-focused, and increasingly global, and Cape Town welcomes them with warmth, depth, and a sense of discovery.”

Earlier this year, the City’s Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth, James Vos, led a high-profile delegation to major Indian cities to strengthen tourism ties and showcase what Cape Town has to offer.

According to Vos, the timing of the recognition could not be better. He explains that it comes on the back of targeted campaigns rolled out this year by the City’s Place-Marketing Branch, including social media activations and billboards in key Indian cities.

“These efforts are deliberate,” Vos says, noting that the City focuses on stimulating both supply and demand for travel to Cape Town. "Growing visitor numbers grows our tourism economy. Every booking translates into real economic spin-offs for local businesses and, ultimately, more jobs for Capetonians.”

With the next phase of these campaigns set to launch in 2026, Vos adds that the results show the strategy is working, particularly in a market that values quality, culture, and experiences.

From Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront to the Cape Winelands and a vibrant food scene infused with Cape Malay flavours, Cape Town continues to balance adventure with familiarity.

This blend resonates with Indian travellers.

With international recognition, growing momentum, and deepening ties to India, this latest victory is less about a single night on stage and more about Cape Town confidently stepping into its next chapter as a global travel favourite.



