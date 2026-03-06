Cape Town scoops Best LGBTQ+ City Destination at global travel awards

Cape Town is celebrating a major international win after being named Best LGBTQ+ City Destination at the 2026 SpartacusTravel Awards in Berlin.

Briony Brookes, chief marketing officer at Cape Town Tourism, receives the award for Best LGBTQ+ City Destination for Cape Town at the 2026 Spartacus Travel Awards in Berlin, held alongside ITB Berlin. Image by Luke Mische / bluCom.

Cape Town Tourism’s chief marketing officer, Briony Brookes, received the award at a ceremony held alongside the global travel trade show ITB Berlin at Orania.Berlin.

Presented by the publishers of the Spartacus Gay Travel Index , the awards recognise destinations worldwide that promote equality, diversity, and inclusive travel experiences.

Brookes says the recognition emphasises what makes Cape Town such a lively and welcoming place for LGBTQ+ travellers.

“Cape Town is a city where people can genuinely be themselves. From our vibrant queer community and inclusive spaces to the excitement of our neighbourhoods, beaches, and nightlife, this award honours the spirit of openness that locals and visitors experience here every day.”

She adds that the city continues to strengthen South Africa’s reputation as a global leader in equality and inclusion.

“South Africa was the first country in Africa to enshrine protections for sexual orientation in its Constitution, and Cape Town proudly continues that legacy. Visitors don’t just come for the scenery, they come for the sense of freedom, creativity, and connection they experience here.”

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism James Vos says the award reflects the city’s commitment to creating a destination where everyone feels welcome.

“This is a proud achievement for Cape Town and a powerful reminder of what makes our city special – diversity, openness, and a spirit of inclusion. As we prepare to host WorldPride 2028, it is more vital than ever that we continue creating a destination where LGBTQ+ travellers feel celebrated, safe, and inspired to explore all that Cape Town has to offer.”

Winners gather on stage at the 2026 Spartacus Travel Awards in Berlin to celebrate excellence in LGBTQ+ travel and tourism during ITB Berlin. Image by Luke Mische / bluCom.

The recognition comes as Cape Town continues to grow its reputation as one of the world’s most exciting LGBTQ+ destinations, with a thriving queer culture, welcoming neighbourhoods, and a vibrant calendar of events throughout the year.

The Spartacus Travel Awards are held annually during ITB Berlin and are widely recognised as one of the most influential honours in LGBTQ+ travel.

For Cape Town Tourism, it further strengthens the city’s reputation on the global stage as a must-visit destination where diversity is celebrated, and everyone is welcome to experience the magic of the Mother City.



