    Cape Town Tourism drives levy expansion pilot with TOMSA to boost destination marketing

    Cape Town Tourism has taken a decisive step to boost tourism marketing funding in Cape Town, engaging Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA) to launch a pilot programme to increase levy participation across the region’s visitor economy.
    Issued by Cape Town Tourism
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    Broader participation will align Cape Town with global best practices, where cities rely on collective tourism contributions to sustain international promotion and attract visitors.

    The dedicated working session begins a structured collaboration to identify, onboard, and retain new TOMSA levy collectors, particularly in sectors that are not yet fully engaged. Rather than a technical review, it indicates a shift from dialogue to implementation.

    Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says it’s about adopting a stronger, more inclusive funding model to unlock marketing investment for Cape Town and the Western Cape.

    “This is about rolling up our sleeves and understanding how the levy system works behind the scenes, where the opportunities lie, and how destination organisations like Cape Town Tourism can add value to strengthen our collective ability to market South Africa and Cape Town globally. When more businesses participate, the entire tourism value chain benefits.”

    The proposed pilot will position Cape Town Tourism as a regional partner in expanding TOMSA participation through its membership network, while safeguarding governance integrity and industry trust. The focus is on increasing participation in evolving tourism business models, ensuring the levy system remains relevant and future-proof.

    “This is not about changing the system,” Duminy adds. “It’s about strengthening it - future-proofing a model that has supported tourism growth for decades by bringing more of the visitor economy into the fold.”

    Following the workshop, the parties will formalise a pilot framework outlining scope, roles and performance measures, with implementation anticipated in the coming months.

    The initiative reinforces Cape Town Tourism’s emphasis on industry-led collaboration to foster a resilient and well-funded tourism economy.

    Cape Town Tourism
    Cape Town Tourism is the official destination marketing organisation for the City of Cape Town.
