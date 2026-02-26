Partnerships power tourism growth: CTT strengthens airline alliances to boost global reach

In today’s competitive global travel market, partnerships are not just advantageous; they are vital. For Cape Town Tourism (CTT), collaboration drives success by increasing visitor numbers, improving international visibility, and strengthening the city's economic impact.

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Wilson Tauro, Air France–KLM Southern Africa country manager, and James Vos, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth and Tourism, sign the MoU formalising their partnership to strengthen Cape Town’s global air connectivity and tourism growth

When destinations work effectively with government, airlines, and industry, the results are clear: visitors are inspired; they book, arrive, and spend across the city.

Accordingly, Cape Town Tourism today signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air France–KLM South Africa, emphasising the importance of airline alliances in opening international markets and promoting long-haul travel.

“Over the past three years, we have consistently increased our capacity both into and out of Cape Town in response to strong and sustained demand,” says Wilson Tauro, country manager for Southern Africa. “What was once largely a seasonal inbound market has evolved into a dynamic, year-round flow of both international visitors and outbound local travellers. In response to this sustained demand, we have extended our seasonal capacity to support consistent and balanced travel throughout the year.

"Our partnership with Cape Town Tourism enables us to go beyond operating flights and invest in meaningful, on-the-ground experiences set against the remarkable backdrop of Cape Town for experiences that showcase both the city itself and the European and American destinations within our network. Together, we are creating authentic touchpoints that elevate the journey for inbound visitors while expanding global access and inspiration for local travellers. It is this shared, long-term commitment that continues to strengthen Cape Town’s role within our network strategy.”

Airline partnerships, including more frequent flights and priority seasonal routes, have become game changers for Cape Town’s tourism economy, expanding reach, increasing demand, and supporting year-round travel. Better air access strengthens Cape Town’s position as a globally connected destination and makes it easier for visitors to choose Cape Town.

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, emphasises that tourism growth relies on trust, alignment, and collaboration. “Working closely with international partners such as Air France–KLM creates vital links to key long-haul markets, expanding choices and opportunities for visitors and the wider tourism sector. It helps us broaden our reach, generate demand more quickly, and keep Cape Town competitive on the global stage. Strategically, the partnership is built around shared goals, strengthening international connectivity, supporting demand across both peak and off-peak seasons, and ensuring Cape Town remains at the forefront of international travellers’ minds.”

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, James Vos, says the partnership approach is key to unlocking sustained tourism growth for the destination. “Enhanced air connectivity is one of the most effective ways to unlock economic growth in Cape Town. Each new route and increased frequency support jobs, facilitate trade, and provide local businesses with opportunities to benefit from greater visitor spending. Partnerships like this help ensure that tourism growth translates into tangible economic benefits for the city and its residents.”

Looking ahead, these alliances turn global interest into actual arrivals and help build a more resilient and future-ready visitor economy for the city.