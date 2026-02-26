South Africa
    New zipline on N2 offers travellers a stopover adventure near Cape Town

    A new zipline experience on the N2 is giving travellers heading south from Cape Town a reason to pause before reaching their destinations.
    26 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Developed by Cape Canopy Tour in partnership with Houw Hoek Hotel, the dual-line ride is positioned at a natural transition point between the city and three of the Western Cape’s major leisure regions. The experience takes approximately 30 minutes and operates on a fully free-sale basis.

    Accessible adventure for all travellers

    The zipline is deliberately lean: a single, continuous dual-line ride completed in around 30 minutes, requiring no advance reservation. Two guests ride side by side after a short walk across a suspension bridge, with trained operators managing the descent from start to landing.

    l"This is not a destination product that requires travellers to build their day around it," said Ryan Larkman, managing director of Cape Canopy Tour. "It is the kind of stop that makes a journey more memorable without complicating it."

    Integration into travel itineraries

    The experience is fully commissionable to the trade and designed to integrate seamlessly into existing itineraries without rigid time slot commitments.

    It targets a broad market, including families, couples, FIT travellers, small groups, and coach tours, providing an accessible rather than extreme activity suitable across age groups and fitness levels.

    Safety and facilities

    Cape Canopy Tour led the technical design and operational systems, ensuring established safety standards.

    Harness fitting, system attachment, launch, and landing management are handled by trained operators, with equipment maintained according to safety protocols.

    Houw Hoek Hotel provides hospitality infrastructure for non-riders, including on-site restaurant, coffee, and refreshments.

