2026 Luxe Restaurant Awards: SA’s culinary trailblazers honoured

Presented in partnership with Audi South Africa, South Africa’s leading chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary trailblazers were celebrated at the 2026 Luxe Restaurant Awards.

The annual event marked a highlight on the country’s culinary calendar, honouring outstanding achievement across South Africa’s dynamic dining landscape.

Media personality Shashi Naidoo returned as Master of Ceremonies, alongside celebrated cookbook author and culinary icon Mogau Seshoene, also known as The Lazy Makoti, who served as the official Luxe Awards correspondent.

The duo guided guests through a curated programme that reflected the creativity, dedication, and craftsmanship that define the industry.

Luxury event specialist and catering designer Vicky Crease curated the guest experience on the evening, bringing her signature attention to detail and refined aesthetic to the setting, ensuring that every element reflected the calibre of the occasion.

Among the standout winners, Mertia in Stellenbosch was crowned Restaurant of the Year, recognised for its refined approach, consistency, and exceptional dining experience. Carla Schulze was honoured as Chef of the Year, reflecting her outstanding leadership and artistry in the kitchen.

Callan Austin of Dusk received the Culinary Innovation Award, applauded for his creative vision and continued contribution to contemporary cuisine. Amura at the Mount Nelson in Cape Town was named New Restaurant of the Year, celebrated for its elegant concept and immediate impact on the country’s fine dining scene.

The evening also paid tribute to emerging talent, with Nic Charalambous of Ouzeri in Cape Town receiving the Culinary Rising Star Award, recognising his distinctive voice and rapidly growing influence within the industry.

The 2026 LUXE Restaurant Awards once again proved to be a defining moment on South Africa’s culinary calendar, celebrating excellence while inspiring the next generation of hospitality leaders.

Here are all the 2026 LUXE Restaurant Awards winners:

Restaurant of the Year : Mertia (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: Mertia (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Chef of the Year : Carla Schulze (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Carla Schulze (Cape Town, Western Cape) New Restaurant of the Year : Amura (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Amura (Cape Town, Western Cape) Pioneer Award : Marble Hospitality (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Marble Hospitality (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Culinary Innovation Award : Callan Austin – Dusk (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: Callan Austin – Dusk (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Culinary Rising Star Award : Nic Charalambous – Ouzeri (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Nic Charalambous – Ouzeri (Cape Town, Western Cape) Hidden Gem Award : Melfort (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: Melfort (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Pastry Chef of the Year : Arno Ralph (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Arno Ralph (Cape Town, Western Cape) Service Excellence Award : Hōseki (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: Hōseki (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Style Award : Amura (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Amura (Cape Town, Western Cape) Sustainability Award : Fermier (Pretoria, Gauteng)



: Fermier (Pretoria, Gauteng) Restaurant Group of the Year : Olives & Plates: (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Olives & Plates: (Johannesburg, Gauteng) African Restaurant of the Year : Qunu (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Qunu (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Bakery of the Year : Lion’s Bread (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Lion’s Bread (Cape Town, Western Cape) Bistro of the Year : Le Bistrot de JAN (Franschhoek, Western Cape)



: Le Bistrot de JAN (Franschhoek, Western Cape) Burger Joint of the Year : Le Pickle (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Le Pickle (Cape Town, Western Cape) Cafe of the Year : Café Sofi (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Café Sofi (Cape Town, Western Cape) Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year : Coy (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: Coy (Cape Town, Western Cape) Concept Restaurant of the Year : The Wiggle Room (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: The Wiggle Room (Cape Town, Western Cape) Contemporary Restaurant of the Year : Embarc (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Embarc (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year : Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Food Truck of the Year : Briskets & Biscuits (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Briskets & Biscuits (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Grab and Go Restaurant of the Year : Slaps Sandos (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Slaps Sandos (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Grillhouse of the Year : Vuur (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: Vuur (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Hotel Restaurant of the Year : The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Johannesburg, Gauteng) International Restaurant of the Year : De Eetkamer (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



: De Eetkamer (Stellenbosch, Western Cape) Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year : Ocaso (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Ocaso (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Supper Club of the Year : Nine Lives (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



: Nine Lives (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Street Food Restaurant of the Year : How Bao Now (Cape Town, Western Cape)



: How Bao Now (Cape Town, Western Cape) People’s Choice Award: Club Como (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

Luxe Diamond Star Awards

La Colombe (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Salsify at the Roundhouse (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Fyn (Cape Town, Western Cape)

Luxe Three Star Awards

Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Dusk (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek, Western Cape)



Mertia (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



Pier (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Salon (Cape Town, Western Cape)



The Living Room at Summerhill (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

Luxe Two Star Awards

Belly of the Beast (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Cyra (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



Hōseki (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



JAN Franschhoek (Franschhoek, Western Cape)



Rust en Vrede (Stellenbosch, Western Cape)



The Pot Luck Club Cape Town (Cape Town, Western Cape)



The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

Luxe One Star Awards