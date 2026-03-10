South Africa
    Acsa airports recognised in 2025 ASQ customer experience awards

    Several airports operated by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) have received recognition in the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards, a global benchmarking programme measuring passenger satisfaction at airports.
    10 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The awards are run by Airports Council International (ACI) and are based on passenger surveys conducted at more than 400 airports in over 110 countries.

    Regional airports recognised in departures category

    Among airports handling fewer than two million passengers annually, Bram Fischer International Airport, Upington International Airport and Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport were recognised as the best airports at departures in Africa.

    Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport also received awards for the most dedicated staff in Africa and the easiest airport journey in Africa.

    Cape Town airport among larger category winners

    In the category for airports serving between five and 15 million passengers, Cape Town International Airport received recognition for the best airport at departures in Africa. It also received awards for easiest airport journey, most enjoyable airport, and cleanest airport in Africa.

    King Shaka International Airport was recognised in the most enjoyable airport in Africa category.

    Awards based on passenger surveys

    The ASQ programme measures airport service performance using passenger surveys conducted during departures and arrivals, capturing traveller feedback on facilities, service and efficiency.

    “The ASQ Customer Experience Awards place Acsa-run airports among the best in Africa and recognise the high standards our teams uphold every day,” said Fani Mphaphuli, acting group executive for operations management at Acsa.

