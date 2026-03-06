Proflight Zambia launches Lusaka–Windhoek direct flights

Southern African travellers now have a seamless link connecting Zambia and Namibia, allowing multi-destination trips for business or tourism without unnecessary backtracking. The service complements existing Proflight flights from Cape Town to Livingstone and Johannesburg to Lusaka.

Source: Supplied

Zambia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Frank Museba Tayali, highlighted the broader impact at the launch: We all know that Proflight is flying into Cape Town. Now we are getting into Windhoek... ultimately, we shall achieve that regional connectivity that is extremely important. It is steps such as what Proflight have done that are going to enable this to become possible."

Passenger experience and regional tourism

The Lusaka–Windhoek service includes a 30-minute stop in Livingstone, where passengers remain on board and can enjoy refreshments, including locally roasted Kasama coffee.

The route connects with 12 interline partners, allowing easy ticketing for global travellers.

“This corridor reflects Proflight Zambia’s commitment to strategic, integrated aviation. By coordinating schedules and interline connections, we’re making it easier for companies, MICE delegates, and tourists to travel efficiently across Southern Africa," said Robert Gurr, Proflight Zambia regional manager, Southern Africa.

The route also enables multi-destination tourism, including Victoria Falls, the Lower Zambezi, and Namibia’s Etosha National Park or the Skeleton Coast, making combined Zambia–Namibia itineraries feasible.

Flights operate three times weekly (Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays) on a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 :

• Lusaka → Livingstone → Windhoek: Depart Lusaka 8.30am, depart Livingstone 9.55am, arrive Windhoek 11.35am

• Windhoek → Livingstone → Lusaka: Depart Windhoek 12.20pm, arrive Livingstone 1.55pm, arrive Lusaka 3.20pm