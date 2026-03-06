South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismHostex 2026OnPoint PRCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Proflight Zambia launches Lusaka–Windhoek direct flights

    Southern African travellers now have a seamless link connecting Zambia and Namibia, allowing multi-destination trips for business or tourism without unnecessary backtracking. The service complements existing Proflight flights from Cape Town to Livingstone and Johannesburg to Lusaka.
    6 Mar 2026
    6 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Zambia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Frank Museba Tayali, highlighted the broader impact at the launch: We all know that Proflight is flying into Cape Town. Now we are getting into Windhoek... ultimately, we shall achieve that regional connectivity that is extremely important. It is steps such as what Proflight have done that are going to enable this to become possible."

    Passenger experience and regional tourism

    The Lusaka–Windhoek service includes a 30-minute stop in Livingstone, where passengers remain on board and can enjoy refreshments, including locally roasted Kasama coffee.

    The route connects with 12 interline partners, allowing easy ticketing for global travellers.

    “This corridor reflects Proflight Zambia’s commitment to strategic, integrated aviation. By coordinating schedules and interline connections, we’re making it easier for companies, MICE delegates, and tourists to travel efficiently across Southern Africa," said Robert Gurr, Proflight Zambia regional manager, Southern Africa.

    The route also enables multi-destination tourism, including Victoria Falls, the Lower Zambezi, and Namibia’s Etosha National Park or the Skeleton Coast, making combined Zambia–Namibia itineraries feasible.

    Flights operate three times weekly (Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays) on a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200:

    • Lusaka → Livingstone → Windhoek: Depart Lusaka 8.30am, depart Livingstone 9.55am, arrive Windhoek 11.35am
    • Windhoek → Livingstone → Lusaka: Depart Windhoek 12.20pm, arrive Livingstone 1.55pm, arrive Lusaka 3.20pm

    Read more: business travel, Africa travel, travel industry, leisure travel, airline safety, Proflight Zambia
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz