Turkish Airlines integrates Google Find Hub for baggage tracking

Turkish Airlines has partnered with Google to integrate location-sharing from Google’s Find Hub into its baggage recovery process.

The airline said passengers using compatible tracker tags attached to their luggage can generate a secure location link through the Find Hub app and share it with airline staff to assist in locating delayed or misplaced baggage.

Passengers open the app, select the missing item and use the “share item location” option to generate a unique URL that can be provided to a Turkish Airlines representative. The link allows baggage teams to view updated location information to assist with recovery.

Location sharing can be stopped by passengers at any time, and links automatically expire after seven days. Sharing is also disabled once the item is detected with its owner again. The companies said location data is encrypted.

Enhancing passenger experience

Turkish Airlines Ground Operations vice president, Mehmet Yıldırım, said the airline continues to invest in digital tools to improve the passenger experience. “At Turkish Airlines, we continuously invest in cutting-edge, data-driven digital solutions to enhance the end-to-end travel experience of our guests.

"By integrating innovative technologies such as Google's Find Hub, we are delighted to be among the first global carriers to offer passengers enhanced baggage tracking and recovery capabilities, delivering a faster, more seamless, and more reassuring experience across our network of over 350 destinations worldwide.”

Erik Kay said the Find Hub network uses Android devices to help users locate lost items. "Find Hub is a truly unique experience for Android users thanks to our open ecosystem that gives people the freedom of choice and a crowdsourced network of over a billion devices to help find your lost or misplaced items and devices, no matter where they are.

"We are proud to work with partners to help make finding your belongings simple and seamless on Android."

Turkish Airlines said the partnership forms part of broader efforts to integrate new technology into airline operations.