Festive travel the amart way: South Africans choose value without missing the Dezemba vibe

December is well underway. While many South Africans are watching their budgets more carefully this year, they continue to find clever ways to enjoy the festive season. According to Cape Town Tourism’s latest Domestic Travel Intent Report , 54% of South Africans will pack their bags for a getaway this month, showing that the holiday cheer is still very much alive!

The report shows that nearly all will stay within South Africa, with the Western Cape attracting 48% of domestic travellers. Of those 80% are choosing Cape Town, eager to enjoy the sunshine, visit famous sights, and immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant, summery vibe.

Travelling smarter

The research reveals a clear trend: people aren’t cancelling their holidays; they’re travelling smarter. Budget-savvy choices are popular, and South Africans want to enjoy the festive atmosphere to the fullest without overspending.

Around 43% of travellers opt to stay with friends or family, making the traditional home-away-from-home visit part of their holiday plans. Self-catering stays are also popular, enabling travellers to cook, relax, and manage costs effectively.

More than a third choose to hit the road in their own cars, offering a practical option that reduces flight costs, allows families to travel together, and enables them to customise their itinerary.

Pocket-friendly experiences

What is prioritised for spending this year? Experiences . South Africans still want to feel, taste, explore, and enjoy; they are just being mindful about where the money goes. Free and affordable entertainment such as beaches, nature, markets, neighbourhood discoveries, and outdoor adventures remains a firm favourite.

Explore our comprehensive list of pocket-friendly things to do and places to visit.

Shining a global spotlight

While locals enjoy their festive breaks, Cape Town continues to showcase the city globally. At the beginning of December, the City of Cape Town, through the office of Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, launched This Is Cape Town , a worldwide campaign covering six continents and 55 cities, while ensuring tourism delivers value at home.

From London and Berlin to São Paulo, Shanghai, Nairobi, and Dubai, the world is getting a fresh look at why Cape Town is a must-visit destination. The campaign aims to inspire international travellers, attract investment, and support economic growth across the city’s tourism landscape.

Alderman Vos says:

“Tourism is about people, livelihoods, and real economic impact. That’s why the focus is on building a well-managed, affordable, and sustainable city. Through strong destination readiness and meaningful work in communities, Cape Town’s value proposition continues to strengthen, positioning the city as one of the most desirable destinations in the world to visit. Work will continue with the tourism industry and business partners to ensure Cape Town remains competitive, responsibly managed, and able to deliver lasting benefits for residents and the visitor economy.”

Travel when it suits your pocket

The shift towards value-driven travel doesn’t end in December. In fact, more South Africans are choosing to travel at times that best suit their budgets, and the city is ready to welcome them year-round.

Briony Brookes, chief marketing officer of Cape Town Tourism, says:

“South Africans have not stopped travelling; they are simply doing so differently. People are prioritising meaningful moments, local adventures, and value-for-money experiences over costly expenses, and Cape Town aligns perfectly with this. Whether it’s Dezemba, an Easter escape, or a cosy winter break, incredible deals and experiences await. We are working closely with the tourism industry to create year-round value so domestic travellers can enjoy Cape Town whenever it fits their budget.”

For festive inspiration, travel tips, and the latest pocket-friendly deals, visit Capetown.travel

#LoveCapeTown

#DezembaVibes



