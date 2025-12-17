Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Senior Designer Fourways
- Product Manager (Remote) Remote
- Customer Service Team Manager Work From Home
Sun’s out, buns out: Is it time for the hospitality sector to brace for the Ozempic effect?
But a wave of behavioural change, triggered by the pharmaceutical industry and medical science, is coming, threatening to redefine South Africa’s brand identity.
Weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have already changed diets for millions in key tourist markets such as Europe and the US. For hospitality, it means diners will want less, pushing us to switch our focus onto bigger, better, or simply different. These drugs can cause nausea and lower alcohol tolerance, so users eat smaller portions, choose nutrient-dense meals and drink less.
When less is more
In the UK, the “Ozempic effect” has forced Michelin-starred chefs like Heston Blumenthal to put his acclaimed restaurant, The Fat Duck on diet.
British hospitality research agency, KAM Insight estimates that about 7% of UK adults are currently on GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. One in three eat out less often, and nearly a quarter (23%) now drink less alcohol.
In the US, a Bloomberg Intelligence report found 54% of surveyed users dine out less frequently, and have cut back on takeout.
Multiple hospitality-industry reports flag a drop in spend per head among GLP-1 users. The Food Away from Home Association, which represents America’s $1.3tn eating-out ecosystem, says a third of users want smaller, less-indulgent portions, favouring lean proteins and plant-based options while avoiding salt, fat and sugar. More than 1 in 5 are shunning coffee and alcohol. And nearly 40% said they want fewer fizzy drinks.
For now, the impact will be minimal. GLP-1 medicines are costly, and supply is limited. But among our international visitors, that could mean lower per-guest consumption: lighter breakfasts, smaller lunches, less booze. Bills could be lighter and less food wasted. But this doesn’t necessarily mean a loss: it could be an opportunity for clean eating, wellness stays, medical-wellness tourism, more non-alcoholic experimentation and right-sizing menus to reduce waste. South Africa already produces excellent fruit and vegetables, game, seafood and fish, so build “lighter but more satisfying” menus. A resort or restaurant could swap out heavy mains for grilled fish, vegetables or lean game, which still feel generous. Wine farms, too, could expand their low-alcohol ranges, craft spirits and non-alcoholic options. And there’s room to upsell: if visitors aren’t ordering volume, they could be guided towards depth, with a special vintage, a limited release, or a tasting flight focused on character. Then there are hotels, which could reimagine themselves as wellness retreats by offering guided hikes, beach swims, yoga at sunrise, and spa treatments. Combine that with light, high-protein menus ,and you have a product that works as well for a GLP-1 user as for someone focusing on well-being. Beyond that is medical-wellness tourism. With Aspen now marketing Mounjaro in South Africa, the groundwork exists for regulated, medically supervised weight-management programmes supporting such treatments, which could include dentistry, plastic surgery, and other treatments. Pair those with stays in beautiful locales, movement, healthy food, and weight-loss support such as physiotherapy, skin treatments, fitness training, that could swing the focus from a “diet holiday” to a health- and lifestyle-reset with sun, sea or wild open spaces. Consumer appetites are changing. For the hospitality sector, it’s better to be an early adopter than stubbornly cling to yesterday’s appetites. This holiday season, expect business as usual. GLP-1 penetration remains niche, and travellers are still eating, drinking and booking. But the margins might be affected down the line, as indulgence-driven packages fall out of fashion. If GLP-1 users want lighter food, give them excellence, not austerity. If they’re drinking less, create drink menus that reward curiosity, not volume. If wellness becomes part of the travel decision, build it into the stay. Abundance has always been part of the South African holiday. That doesn’t have to change. What needs to evolve is what we choose to be abundant in: attention, quality and care. The world’s appetites are shifting. South Africa can treat that as a threat or as an opportunity. The choice is obvious: stay generous, stay adaptable, and make sure our welcome remains as memorable as ever – even if our plates are a little lighter.
Don’t panic
For now, the impact will be minimal. GLP-1 medicines are costly, and supply is limited. But among our international visitors, that could mean lower per-guest consumption: lighter breakfasts, smaller lunches, less booze. Bills could be lighter and less food wasted.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean a loss: it could be an opportunity for clean eating, wellness stays, medical-wellness tourism, more non-alcoholic experimentation and right-sizing menus to reduce waste.
South Africa already produces excellent fruit and vegetables, game, seafood and fish, so build “lighter but more satisfying” menus. A resort or restaurant could swap out heavy mains for grilled fish, vegetables or lean game, which still feel generous. Wine farms, too, could expand their low-alcohol ranges, craft spirits and non-alcoholic options. And there’s room to upsell: if visitors aren’t ordering volume, they could be guided towards depth, with a special vintage, a limited release, or a tasting flight focused on character.
Then there are hotels, which could reimagine themselves as wellness retreats by offering guided hikes, beach swims, yoga at sunrise, and spa treatments. Combine that with light, high-protein menus ,and you have a product that works as well for a GLP-1 user as for someone focusing on well-being.
Beyond that is medical-wellness tourism. With Aspen now marketing Mounjaro in South Africa, the groundwork exists for regulated, medically supervised weight-management programmes supporting such treatments, which could include dentistry, plastic surgery, and other treatments. Pair those with stays in beautiful locales, movement, healthy food, and weight-loss support such as physiotherapy, skin treatments, fitness training, that could swing the focus from a “diet holiday” to a health- and lifestyle-reset with sun, sea or wild open spaces.
Consumer appetites are changing. For the hospitality sector, it’s better to be an early adopter than stubbornly cling to yesterday’s appetites.
This holiday season, expect business as usual. GLP-1 penetration remains niche, and travellers are still eating, drinking and booking. But the margins might be affected down the line, as indulgence-driven packages fall out of fashion.
If GLP-1 users want lighter food, give them excellence, not austerity. If they’re drinking less, create drink menus that reward curiosity, not volume. If wellness becomes part of the travel decision, build it into the stay.
Abundance has always been part of the South African holiday. That doesn’t have to change. What needs to evolve is what we choose to be abundant in: attention, quality and care.
The world’s appetites are shifting. South Africa can treat that as a threat or as an opportunity. The choice is obvious: stay generous, stay adaptable, and make sure our welcome remains as memorable as ever – even if our plates are a little lighter.