Sun’s out, buns out: Is it time for the hospitality sector to brace for the Ozempic effect?

South Africa isn’t known for doing things in half measures. We’re big on life, sunshine, value, and the kind of hospitality that makes visitors feel instantly welcome. International travellers don’t cross continents for a smile alone; they come for the bush, warm beaches, lush Winelands, generous meals and the feeling of being properly looked after. That abundance is at the heart of our summer holidays.

Rachel Irvine, CEO, Irvine Partners

But a wave of behavioural change, triggered by the pharmaceutical industry and medical science, is coming, threatening to redefine South Africa’s brand identity.

Weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have already changed diets for millions in key tourist markets such as Europe and the US. For hospitality, it means diners will want less, pushing us to switch our focus onto bigger, better, or simply different. These drugs can cause nausea and lower alcohol tolerance, so users eat smaller portions, choose nutrient-dense meals and drink less.

When less is more

In the UK, the “Ozempic effect” has forced Michelin-starred chefs like Heston Blumenthal to put his acclaimed restaurant, The Fat Duck on diet.

British hospitality research agency, KAM Insight estimates that about 7% of UK adults are currently on GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. One in three eat out less often, and nearly a quarter (23%) now drink less alcohol.

In the US, a Bloomberg Intelligence report found 54% of surveyed users dine out less frequently, and have cut back on takeout.

Multiple hospitality-industry reports flag a drop in spend per head among GLP-1 users. The Food Away from Home Association, which represents America’s $1.3tn eating-out ecosystem, says a third of users want smaller, less-indulgent portions, favouring lean proteins and plant-based options while avoiding salt, fat and sugar. More than 1 in 5 are shunning coffee and alcohol. And nearly 40% said they want fewer fizzy drinks.