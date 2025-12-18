South Africa
South African Tourism Corporate Thought Leadership Content Feature

Latest news

Raising the standard: A year in review for South Africa’s visitor experience

Issued by South African Tourism
18 Dec 2025
18 Dec 2025
For Bronwen Auret, chief quality assurance officer at the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, 2025 was a year defined by confidence and renewal. “Visitor experience is at the heart of South Africa’s tourism story,” she says. “When travellers feel safe, inspired and valued, they become our best ambassadors.”
Raising the standard: A year in review for South Africa&#x2019;s visitor experience

This year marked 25 years of quality assurance, with more than 4,500 properties graded nationwide. Notably TGCSA’a 5 star premium certification has grown to 23 properties. Welcoming in first 5 star premium flagship establishments in KwaZulu-Natal, Oyster Box and Sala Beach, the Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg and Ximuwu Lodge in Mpumalanga which is also a level 3 mobility certified property, making it uniquely universal compliant as a safari lodge. “The premium category celebrates service excellence at the highest level,” Auret explains. “It signals to the world that South Africa competes confidently on quality.”

At the other end of the market, the Basic Quality Verification (BQV) programme continues to bring smaller and township-based operators into the formal economy. “Quality is not only about luxury,” she says. “It’s about reliability and trust. Our goal is that every traveller - from backpacker to luxury guest - knows what to expect.”

Sustainability and universal access have become cornerstones of grading. TGCSA now measures properties on environmental responsibility and inclusivity, rewarding innovation and community benefit. “Sustainability is no longer optional,” Auret notes. “It defines how we remain competitive and ethical.”

The year also saw the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) graded as a four star events, convention and exhibition centre ahead of hosting the G20 Summit, a symbol of South Africa’s ability to deliver world-class infrastructure for major events. “Business and leisure tourism are interlinked,” she says. “High standards in one elevate confidence in the other.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Auret wants the visitor experience to become South Africa’s national signature. “Our service culture is what sets us apart,” she says. “Every smile, every welcome, every detail tells a story of who we are - resilient, proud and always open to the world.”

