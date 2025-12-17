Thinkerneur launches ‘Tegs’ to position South Africa’s education as global benchmark

Thinkerneur aims to set South Africa’s education as a global standard through The Edcation + Graduates Summit.

Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact is proud to announce the launch of The Edcation + Graduate Summit (Tegs), a national bold, progressive, idea-led and future thinking platform aimed at transforming South Africa’s education landscape and setting a new benchmark for teaching, learning, skills development, and graduate readiness.

The summit marks the beginning of a long-term initiative to create a solutions-driven context for not just meaningful conversations around the state of education, perhaps more pertinent, to develop solutions and progressive ideas needed to unlock the potential of every learner.

An initiative from a deep and relatable experience: Every parent, student and stakeholder must be concerned

Bogosi Motshegwa, founder of Tegs, CEO of Thinkerneur, a strategy consultancy firm that works with South Africa’s top brands, as well as chief executive for sustainable impact, failed his Grade 11, not because he struggled, but because the education system failed and didn’t make sense to him. This ‘failure’ is one of the key founding reasons for The Edcation + Graduates Summit.

“There’s fundamentally something wrong with education, which is not exclusive to South Africa. Education is an outdated technology that has served its course, and its current form isn’t updated nor relevant for 2026 and beyond,” asserts Motshegwa. “The system is too broken to be fixed, and must therefore be overhauled; for the majority, who are the minority, because minor or incremental tweaks are not going to affect the desired and necessary outcome.”

The September journey starts in April 2026

To kickstart the overhauling of the education system, leading towards solutions that enhance South Africa’s education, Tegs will host the inaugural Edcation Workshop in April 2026, serving as Phase One of the Tegs multifaceted journey.

Unlike the main summit in September 2026, which is positioned to present strategic solutions and creative action steps, this workshop is a discussion-driven, problem-focused platform that allows stakeholders to share real experiences, for key challenges to be identified, and bringing to light the root causes of the systemic issues within South Africa’s education system.

The Edcation Workshop objectives:

Diagnosis and understanding: It will serve as an understanding and insights gathering pod to consolidate key issues, pain points, and opportunities.

It will serve as an understanding and insights gathering pod to consolidate key issues, pain points, and opportunities. Express true issues: It will be a safe space for stakeholders to express concerns, frustrations, and barriers.

It will be a safe space for stakeholders to express concerns, frustrations, and barriers. Learn from those on the ground: Highlighting the lived realities of educators, learners, parents, policy makers, and key stakeholder influencers.

Highlighting the lived realities of educators, learners, parents, policy makers, and key stakeholder influencers. Prepare for the summit in September: The workshop will help establish a shared understanding to guide solutions at the summit later in the year.

The workshop will tackle pressing questions such as:

Is teaching and learning in South Africa truly effective?



Why do only 50% of Grade one learners reach matric, and what happens to the 50% that don’t make it that far?



What systemic barriers prevent education from serving the majority?



Is there a better and more efficient way to conduct education? If there is, then why are we not employing those strategies and tactics?

Tegs vision and priorities: Four themes to guide discussions

The workshop won’t happen in a vacuum; discussions will be guided by the four core themes of tegs, which are defined as:

Tegs vision: Position South Africa’s education as a global benchmark. The key question: What would it take to achieve world-class standards? Priority goal 1: Make education accessible and effective for the majority. Priority goal 2: Ensuring education is relevant and connected to everyday life. Priority goal 3: Through collaborative efforts and innovative ideas and progressive thinking; improve the quality of teaching and learning across the education system and value chain.



Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact will engage a wide range of voices, thinkers, impact drivers, and education custodians, not limited to, but will comprise of the following:

Education experts



Academics and researchers



Teachers and school leaders



Pupils and learners



Parents



Recent graduates



Government officials and policy influencers



Media professionals and civic leaders



Corporate partners invested in youth development



NGOs invested in solving for education’s biggest challenges



Impact drivers and change makers.

Details of the Edcation Workshop’ will be published in January of 2026.

From understanding to solutions – September 2026

The goal of overhauling education requires strategic rigor. As such, the key issues and insights identified from the workshop in April 2026 will ensure that all proposed recommendations, ideas and solutions are grounded in understanding, clarity, curiosity, reality, collaboration, and inclusiveness.

The Edcation + Graduates Summit is intended to be a context for solutions, policy shaping, progressive action, novel thinking, as opposed to labouring on the well documented problems. As a result, the context derived from the workshop will enable the successful implementation of the good ideas and relevant action items.

We invite all relevant education and work readiness stakeholders

Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact, The Edcation + Graduates Summit, as well as the Edcation Workshop thinking pod invites all relevant stakeholders, partners, the education community, the government, private sector, NGOs, foundations, and civil society to either participate, partner and or for sponsorship opportunities.

Contact us: email The Edcation + Graduates Summit at az.oc.ruenrekniht@timmusget or ten.ruenrekniht@timmusget or visit our website: https://www.thinkerneur.co.za/tegs.



