South Africa
HR Management & Leadership
    How leaders can set the tone for rest this festive season

    Leaders often forget that their behaviour sets the tone. When you respond to emails from the beach, your team learns that rest is discouraged.
    Anja van BeekBy Anja van Beek
    22 Dec 2025
    Image source: DC Studio from
    Image source: DC Studio from Freepik

    Your role this festive season is simple but powerful: give explicit permission for people to rest. Here’s how:

    1. Prepare for handover early

    Don’t wait until the last Friday before the holidays. Start talking now about who covers what, how handovers will work, and what truly can wait until January. Clarity reduces anxiety… for everyone.

    2. Leave by example

    Your team watches what you do more than what you say. Turn on your out-of-office, respect others’ boundaries, and resist the urge to “just check in”. Leadership includes modelling rest.

    3. Make it safe to disconnect

    When people feel they’ll be judged for resting, they don’t rest. In your final team meeting, acknowledge that rest is a critical part of performance. The best corporate athletes understand the importance of the balance between stress (energy spend) and recovery (energy restored).

    4. Challenge the urgency bias

    Take five minutes to look at your current to-do list. Consider what is an absolutely must be done before the year ends, and what can wait? The ability to distinguish between “urgent” and “important” is one of the most underrated leadership skills.

    5. Lead with energy as your currency

    Treat energy and a high-performance brain state as your most vital resource. Gallup reminds us that engagement is fuelled by energy, clarity, and purpose, not by the number of hours worked. Rest is not a perk for performance; it’s the foundation that makes performance possible.

    About Anja van Beek

    Anja van Beek is an independent leadership consultant, talent strategist and coach.
